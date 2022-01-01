Menu

Khalid BOUA

  • Mecalp maroc
  • Responsable production

Eljadida

Responsable production Mecalp maroc

  • Mecalp maroc - Responsable production

    Production | Eljadida 2014 - maintenant Gestion de la production

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Technicien methode

    Production | Tiflet 2012 - 2014

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Support technique

    Production | Tiflet 2011 - 2012

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Technicien regleur

    Production | Tiflet 2010 - 2011

  • Mafoder - Technicien

    Production | Casablanca 2010 - 2010 réglage et conduites des tours verticales et horizontales

  • luxis industrie - Opérateur regleur

    Production | Tanger 2007 - 2009 réglage des machines décolletages tornos deco 2000,deco10,deso13.

  • Institut Specialise De Technologie Appliquer Route Dimouzer Fes (Fès)

    Fès 2005 - 2007 technicien specialise en fabrication mecanique

