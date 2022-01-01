Retail
Khalid BOUA
Khalid BOUA
Mecalp maroc
Responsable production
Eljadida
En résumé
Responsable production Mecalp maroc
Entreprises
Mecalp maroc
- Responsable production
Production | Eljadida
2014 - maintenant
Gestion de la production
Zodiac Aerospace
- Technicien methode
Production | Tiflet
2012 - 2014
Zodiac Aerospace
- Support technique
Production | Tiflet
2011 - 2012
Zodiac Aerospace
- Technicien regleur
Production | Tiflet
2010 - 2011
Mafoder
- Technicien
Production | Casablanca
2010 - 2010
réglage et conduites des tours verticales et horizontales
luxis industrie
- Opérateur regleur
Production | Tanger
2007 - 2009
réglage des machines décolletages tornos deco 2000,deco10,deso13.
Formations
Institut Specialise De Technologie Appliquer Route Dimouzer Fes (Fès)
Fès
2005 - 2007
technicien specialise en fabrication mecanique
Réseau
Amal ATTA
Fahd BENAHMED
Ghali DEBBAGH
Kamal QAMCH
Khalid GOUMANOUZE
Lmadani AGROUR
Othmane NOURI
Youssef EZZAHDAOUI
Zindine MOUDIANE