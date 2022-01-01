Menu

Khalid BOUAZZA

BRUSSEL

En résumé

Mainly web based complex application developments.
ASP.NET / C# / MVC / SQL / XML / JQUERY / HTML/CSS /Webervices/....


My carrier started with a training course at Iteration, where I created a web based application which was used to manage the enterprise (bills, clients data, etc.). I got there a good basic technical bagages as asp.net, c#, LINQ, Data Entity Framework, html/js/css.

After that, I was engaged with Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing Services.
There I get more experience with ASP.NET and SQL Server, also C# programming, SOAP WebService, etc.

Spécialisations : asp.net/asp.net MVC / C#
Database : Sql-server, Oracle.

Entreprises

  • European Comission - Senior Analyst Programmeur

    2014 - maintenant Senior .net developer as an IT consultant for the European Comission at DG SCIC.
    In charge of development and maintainance of an application used to create requests for meetings with or without interprétation. The requests are then managed in other applications to organize the meetings, book interpreters and other services, ...

  • Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing Services - Developer

    2008 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau