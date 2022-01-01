Khalid BOUAZZA

Mainly web based complex application developments.

ASP.NET / C# / MVC / SQL / XML / JQUERY / HTML/CSS /Webervices/....





My carrier started with a training course at Iteration, where I created a web based application which was used to manage the enterprise (bills, clients data, etc.). I got there a good basic technical bagages as asp.net, c#, LINQ, Data Entity Framework, html/js/css.



After that, I was engaged with Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing Services.

There I get more experience with ASP.NET and SQL Server, also C# programming, SOAP WebService, etc.



Spécialisations : asp.net/asp.net MVC / C#

Database : Sql-server, Oracle.