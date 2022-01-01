Khalid FAKHOUR

Enthusiastic, articulate, confident with creative flair and effective communication skills. I have the desire to work in a target driven and challenging environment where such skills can contribute to the profitability, efficiency of the operation and be thoroughly rewarding.

I am a team player with a keen eye for details, committed and prefer a professional approach to interacting with colleagues as well as clients. I consider keeping my team motivated as a top priority. I am a target driven individual who loves challenges and competition.

My duty at the current employment consists on:



Bespoke and made to measure consultations.

Bespoke orders processing.

Follow ups with Bespoke clients and midway fittings.

Fabrics and lining sourcing and purchase.

Team customer service training and stock feedback.

Monitoring of daily Business operations

Ready To Wear stock validation and merchandising.

Liaison with the design department for seasonal collections.



Mes compétences :

Succeed in a high quality fashion retail environme

Sell in a consultative, one to one manner

Inspire, coach, motivate and develop a team

Display excellent customer service skills

Use initiative to resolve problems

Be self-driven and results focused

Deploy Effective organisational and administrative