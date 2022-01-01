Khalid IBNOUELHAMID, ING, M.ING, CPIM

Result oriented Industrial Engineering Specialist with over 15 years (Canada & Morocco) relevant experience in:

- Assessing and improving the supply chain and industrial system; Assessing and improving the level of the quality assurance system in terms of processes and results.

- Modeling, design and control of Manufacturing Systems.

- Eliminate waste time, money and materials; Reliability and Maintenance of industrial systems.

- Reducing the cost of a products or services by optimizing the production efficiency.

- Sales and Operations Planning; Managing forecast signals; Capacity Planning; Inventory Management, Material Requirements Planning.

- Managing special projects; Team Management.



Specialties:

- Quality Management System;

- Supply chain Management;

- Lean Manufacturing;

- Operations Management.



Mes compétences :

Génie industriel

Amélioration continue

Logistique

SAP

Operations Planning

Lean Manufacturing

Audit

Visual Basic for Applications

TQM

Statistical Process Control

Six Sigma

SAP PP

SAP LE

Requirement Planning

Oracle

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Matlab

Kanban

Kaizen

Inventory Management

ISO 900X Standard

CATIA

C++

Business Objects

Autocad