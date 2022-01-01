Khalid IBNOUELHAMID, ING, M.ING, CPIM

Result oriented Industrial Engineering Specialist with over 15 years (Canada & Morocco) relevant experience in:
- Assessing and improving the supply chain and industrial system; Assessing and improving the level of the quality assurance system in terms of processes and results.
- Modeling, design and control of Manufacturing Systems.
- Eliminate waste time, money and materials; Reliability and Maintenance of industrial systems.
- Reducing the cost of a products or services by optimizing the production efficiency.
- Sales and Operations Planning; Managing forecast signals; Capacity Planning; Inventory Management, Material Requirements Planning.
- Managing special projects; Team Management.
Specialties:
- Quality Management System;
- Supply chain Management;
- Lean Manufacturing;
- Operations Management.
Mes compétences :
Génie industriel
Amélioration continue
Logistique
SAP
Operations Planning
Lean Manufacturing
Audit
Visual Basic for Applications
TQM
Statistical Process Control
Six Sigma
SAP PP
SAP LE
Requirement Planning
Oracle
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Kanban
Kaizen
Inventory Management
ISO 900X Standard
CATIA
C++
Business Objects
Autocad