Menu

Khalid IBNOUELHAMID, ING, M.ING, CPIM

Casablanca

En résumé

Result oriented Industrial Engineering Specialist with over 15 years (Canada & Morocco) relevant experience in:
- Assessing and improving the supply chain and industrial system; Assessing and improving the level of the quality assurance system in terms of processes and results.
- Modeling, design and control of Manufacturing Systems.
- Eliminate waste time, money and materials; Reliability and Maintenance of industrial systems.
- Reducing the cost of a products or services by optimizing the production efficiency.
- Sales and Operations Planning; Managing forecast signals; Capacity Planning; Inventory Management, Material Requirements Planning.
- Managing special projects; Team Management.

Specialties:
- Quality Management System;
- Supply chain Management;
- Lean Manufacturing;
- Operations Management.

Mes compétences :
Génie industriel
Amélioration continue
Logistique
SAP
Operations Planning
Lean Manufacturing
Audit
Visual Basic for Applications
TQM
Statistical Process Control
Six Sigma
SAP PP
SAP LE
Requirement Planning
Oracle
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Kanban
Kaizen
Inventory Management
ISO 900X Standard
CATIA
C++
Business Objects
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Renault Maroc - Regional Suppliers Quality Development Manager

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant

  • Renault Maroc - Consultant Qualité et Développement Fournisseurs

    Casablanca 2009 - 2015

  • Sico inc. - Responsable Supply Chain

    2007 - 2009

  • Sandoz Canada - Responsable Planning (Production et Distribution)

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2006

  • Camfil - Ingénieur en Qualité et amélioration continue

    La Garenne-Colombes 2004 - 2004

  • STMicroelectronics - Responsable de Maintenance & Production

    1996 - 2001

Formations

  • Université De Montréal - Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2009 Master en Génie industriel (Logistique et Gestion de projets)

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Montréal 2007 - 2009 Master en ingénierie

  • Université De Montréal - Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2001 - 2005 Ingénieur en génie industriel

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure De L'Enseignement Technique (Rabat)

    Rabat 1992 - 1995 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur en Génie Mécanique et Productique

Réseau