Khalid JABRANE

Professional manager with proven technical experience at The Royal Air Forces of Morocco, directing technical facilities such as logistics coordination, equipment installations, operating and maintenance.
Currently looking for a new field and an appropriate opportunity with a reputable employer. I am looking for a group animated by a dynamic spirit, like yours, which allows me to fully express my potential.
Mes compétences :
Strong interpersonal and intercultural skills and
technical training
Stock Control
Build skills
Demonstrated communications skills
Effectual multitasking skills
Manage maintenance contracts
Professional manager with proven technical experie
Reactive Maintenance
Self-motivated
Strong interpersonal and intercultural skills
Supply Chain
Technical Design > Technical Specification
logistics coordination
permanent assistance
Microsoft Office