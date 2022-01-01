Menu

Khalid MENGOUCHI

Lancaster

En résumé

Khalid Mengouchi X-Marin Nouveau Diplômé de Sup De CO en MMS avec Grenoble.
2013 Centre for Language & Culture

Mes compétences :
Polyvalent

Entreprises

  • Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Director of Engineering

    Lancaster 2016 - maintenant •Strong experience with project management, critical path and renovation or pre-opening experience
    •Strong experience in financial management of the engineering department by setting maintenance budgets, capital works programs and engineering plans and ensuring that performance against there are regularly monitored and reviewed.
    •Responsible for the general cost control aspects of maintenance, the preparation of departmental cost budgets and their implementation and submission to management.
    •Fire, Life and Safety experience.
    •Asset to very a strong knowledge of Landscaping and Golf course maintenance experience.
    •Experience in Planning, implementing and administering an energy management program by establishing energy

  • Kenzi Hôtels - Directeur Technique

    Marrakech 2008 - maintenant Bonjour,
    Je suis un directeur technique polyvalent avec une expérience plus que 13 ans.
    salutation

Formations

  • Starwood (Dubai)

    Dubai 2016 - 2016 no

    Formation à STARWOOD pendant une semaine "Base to Base"

