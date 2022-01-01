Khalid Mengouchi X-Marin Nouveau Diplômé de Sup De CO en MMS avec Grenoble.
2013 Centre for Language & Culture
Mes compétences :
Polyvalent
Entreprises
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Director of Engineering
Lancaster2016 - maintenant•Strong experience with project management, critical path and renovation or pre-opening experience
•Strong experience in financial management of the engineering department by setting maintenance budgets, capital works programs and engineering plans and ensuring that performance against there are regularly monitored and reviewed.
•Responsible for the general cost control aspects of maintenance, the preparation of departmental cost budgets and their implementation and submission to management.
•Fire, Life and Safety experience.
•Asset to very a strong knowledge of Landscaping and Golf course maintenance experience.
•Experience in Planning, implementing and administering an energy management program by establishing energy
Kenzi Hôtels
- Directeur Technique
Marrakech 2008 - maintenantBonjour,
Je suis un directeur technique polyvalent avec une expérience plus que 13 ans.
salutation
Formations
Starwood (Dubai)
Dubai2016 - 2016no
Formation à STARWOOD pendant une semaine "Base to Base"