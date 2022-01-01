Khalid OUSSABER

I'm a young Moroccan man aged 27 years old, single, active and dynamic.
I have already got my own Engineering Diploma in 2004 in the Industrial Production from ENSET school in Rabat added to a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Technology in 2000.
I'd like to inform you that i have already worked and participated in Different fields which helped me to gain diverse Experiences and Skills.
Here are a list of the most experiences and skills I've ever got:
President of OXYGEN Kenitra Association
Manager of my own company OUSSABER s.a.r.l a Residential company.
Representative of German aupair agencies in Morocco.
Responsible for a Moroccan team in a sportive event in Germany and Turkey.
Representative of Morocco in EXPO 98 Exhibition in Lisbon-Portugal and Spain
Training Course in Production and Quality Service in CMCP Group and SETEXAM Company.
Expert in the Information Technology sector and computerized machines.
Mes compétences :
Engineering
Manager
Production
Production manager