Khalid OUSSABER

I'm a young Moroccan man aged 27 years old, single, active and dynamic.

I have already got my own Engineering Diploma in 2004 in the Industrial Production from ENSET school in Rabat added to a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Technology in 2000.

I'd like to inform you that i have already worked and participated in Different fields which helped me to gain diverse Experiences and Skills.



Here are a list of the most experiences and skills I've ever got:

President of OXYGEN Kenitra Association

Manager of my own company OUSSABER s.a.r.l a Residential company.

Representative of German aupair agencies in Morocco.

Responsible for a Moroccan team in a sportive event in Germany and Turkey.

Representative of Morocco in EXPO 98 Exhibition in Lisbon-Portugal and Spain

Training Course in Production and Quality Service in CMCP Group and SETEXAM Company.

Expert in the Information Technology sector and computerized machines.



Mes compétences :

Engineering

Manager

Production

Production manager