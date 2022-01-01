Khalil AFILAL

2012 - maintenant Plan and coordinate the work, define workstations (methods and requirements)
improved the système
learn employed at procedure
Identify equipment malfunctions
Propose and implement production improvements
Study and analyze manufacturing specifications, analysis, monitoring or testing to perform and improve
PREMO MEDITERANEE
- Maintenance & Support Technique
2007 - 2012:Technicien de maintenance à GroupePREMO mediterrane Tanger Zone
* Contrôler, surveiller et entretenir régulièrement les équipements (entretien préventif) ;
* Détecter l'origine d'une panne (sur place ou à distance), établir un diagnostic ;
* Intervenir en cas de panne ou coordonner les équipes ;
* Proposer des solutions pour optimiser sécurité et performance des matériels (veille) ;
* Conseiller et former les utilisateurs aux matériels ,
Formations
Université Angers (Angers)
Angers2013 - 2015Master/DCESS
Engineering the Systems And Project Management
Université Angers (Angers)
Angers2013 - 2015Master
Ecole Nationale De Sciences Appliquées De Tanger (ENSAT) (Tanger)
Tanger2011 - 2012Diploma deepening cycle
Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliquée NTIC (Tanger)
Tanger2008 - 2011Diplôme T.S.
ISTA NTIC TANGER (Tanger)
Tanger2008 - 2011Technicien Spécialisé
Développement Informatique
Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliquée Route Aéroport Tanger (Tanger)