Khalil AFILAL

TANGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle
Java
Visual Basic 6
Visual Basic
UML/OMT
Triage
Solidworks
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
NI Multisim
MySQL
Merise Methodology
Joomla!
HTML
CATIA

Entreprises

  • PREMO MEDITERANEE - Supervisor Technical Operations

    2012 - maintenant  Plan and coordinate the work, define workstations (methods and requirements)
     improved the système
     learn employed at procedure
     Identify equipment malfunctions
     Propose and implement production improvements
     Study and analyze manufacturing specifications, analysis, monitoring or testing to perform and improve

  • PREMO MEDITERANEE - Maintenance & Support Technique

    2007 - 2012 :Technicien de maintenance à GroupePREMO mediterrane Tanger Zone
    * Contrôler, surveiller et entretenir régulièrement les équipements (entretien préventif) ;
    * Détecter l'origine d'une panne (sur place ou à distance), établir un diagnostic ;
    * Intervenir en cas de panne ou coordonner les équipes ;
    * Proposer des solutions pour optimiser sécurité et performance des matériels (veille) ;
    * Conseiller et former les utilisateurs aux matériels ,

Formations

  • Université Angers (Angers)

    Angers 2013 - 2015 Master/DCESS

    Engineering the Systems And Project Management

  • Université Angers (Angers)

    Angers 2013 - 2015 Master

  • Ecole Nationale De Sciences Appliquées De Tanger (ENSAT) (Tanger)

    Tanger 2011 - 2012 Diploma deepening cycle

  • Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliquée NTIC (Tanger)

    Tanger 2008 - 2011 Diplôme T.S.

  • ISTA NTIC TANGER (Tanger)

    Tanger 2008 - 2011 Technicien Spécialisé

    Développement Informatique

  • Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliquée Route Aéroport Tanger (Tanger)

    Tanger 2004 - 2006 Diplôme T.S.

  • ISTA ROUTE AEROPORT TANGER (Tanger)

    Tanger 2004 - 2006 Technicien Spécialisé

    Automatisation et Instrumentation Industrielle

  • Lycée Ibn Al Khatib (Tanger)

    Tanger 2003 - 2004 Baccalaureate Degree

