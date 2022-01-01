Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khalil AMMOUCH
Ajouter
Khalil AMMOUCH
Nanterre Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Experis IT
- Etudiant
Nanterre Cedex
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ali RIAD
Bénédicte DESCHARMES (DREZET)
Dona MC DONALD
Eric GUILLOU
Noha MEJRI