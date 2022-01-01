Khalil ARAR

- Executive MBA at HEC-Paris and Ph.D in Biochemistry.

- Bilingual French, Arabic and fluent in English.

- 16 years of experience in an international environment in the field of life sciences and biotech.

- Proven record of success in general management of a manufacturing site (P&L responsibility), in strategy and business development, in global operations, production and R&D.

- Proven record of success in serving customers from pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry, life sciences, and biotech companies, hospitals, institutes and academic laboratories in Europe, US and Asia.

- Ability to work in multicultural companies (small and multinational) and in a changing environment.

- Ability to manage teams locally and in different international sites.

Main strengths: communication, team building, strategic vision, results orientation & analytical skills.



Mes compétences :

Biotechnology

Business

Business development

Chemistry

General Management

Life sciences

Management

Production

Strategy