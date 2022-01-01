Khalil BEN ABID

- 8 years experience in the design, development, deployment, documentation and testing of software.
- Experienced in Object Oriented Analysis and Design with UML methodology.
- Designed, architected, programmed WinForms and WebService
- Experienced in developing applications using WCF, WPF, VC ++, VC #.
- Experienced in developing WebService, C # / .NET.
- Worked with Framework 2.0,3.0, 3.5, 4 and 4.5.
- Experienced in multi-threaded programming in WPF , C ++, C #.
- Experienced with SQL Server 2005, 2008 and 2012, Oracle, MS-Access.
- Experienced in the development and technical documentation in various stages of
software development life cycle (SDLC).
Mes compétences :
Windows Presentation Foundation WCF
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft SQL Server
Oracle
WPF
Microsoft C-SHARP
Web Services
UML/OMT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
DBMS
WinForms
Oracle Groupware
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
DevExpress
CVS
BCG
Active Template Library