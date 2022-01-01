Khalil BEN ABID

- 8 years experience in the design, development, deployment, documentation and testing of software.

- Experienced in Object Oriented Analysis and Design with UML methodology.

- Designed, architected, programmed WinForms and WebService

- Experienced in developing applications using WCF, WPF, VC ++, VC #.

- Experienced in developing WebService, C # / .NET.

- Worked with Framework 2.0,3.0, 3.5, 4 and 4.5.

- Experienced in multi-threaded programming in WPF , C ++, C #.

- Experienced with SQL Server 2005, 2008 and 2012, Oracle, MS-Access.

- Experienced in the development and technical documentation in various stages of

software development life cycle (SDLC).



Mes compétences :

Windows Presentation Foundation WCF

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft SQL Server

Oracle

WPF

Microsoft C-SHARP

Web Services

UML/OMT

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Foundation Classes

Microsoft Access

Microsoft .NET Technology

DBMS

WinForms

Oracle Groupware

Object Oriented Analysis/Design

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server 2005

Microsoft ASP.NET

Merise Methodology

Lotus Notes/Domino

Linux

DevExpress

CVS

BCG

Active Template Library