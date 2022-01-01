Menu

Khalil BEN ABID

CHICAGO

En résumé

- 8 years experience in the design, development, deployment, documentation and testing of software.
- Experienced in Object Oriented Analysis and Design with UML methodology.
- Designed, architected, programmed WinForms and WebService
- Experienced in developing applications using WCF, WPF, VC ++, VC #.
- Experienced in developing WebService, C # / .NET.
- Worked with Framework 2.0,3.0, 3.5, 4 and 4.5.
- Experienced in multi-threaded programming in WPF , C ++, C #.
- Experienced with SQL Server 2005, 2008 and 2012, Oracle, MS-Access.
- Experienced in the development and technical documentation in various stages of
software development life cycle (SDLC).

Mes compétences :
Windows Presentation Foundation WCF
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft SQL Server
Oracle
WPF
Microsoft C-SHARP
Web Services
UML/OMT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
DBMS
WinForms
Oracle Groupware
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
DevExpress
CVS
BCG
Active Template Library

Entreprises

  • International Group - Senior Software Engineer

    2008 - maintenant Customers: Airbus, Eurocopter, Boeing ...
    Technologies: WCF, WPF, C # Net, DevExpress,MFC, ATL, BCG, XML, MySQL, SqlServer, Oracle, SVN ...

    Function:
    * Development and maintenance of a range of software Computer Aided Design CAD ​​designed to help manufacturers design and maintain the electrical part of production processes for large enterprises. ;
    * Development of "Proof Of Concepts"
    * Development of internal software ;

  • IGE+XAO - Senior Software Engineer

    Colomiers 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • National School Of Engineers Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2008 Software Engineer

    * Speciality : computer sciences ;
    * Mention : Very well ;
    * Establishment : National School of Engineers of Tunis ;

  • The Middle School (Douz)

    Douz 2002 - 2003 Baccalaureate Degree

    * Mention : Well ;

