Khalil BEN FREDJ

Trilingual profile with high international exposure, recently graduated with an MSc in Management (programme grande école) from EM Lyon Business School (Top3 French Business Schools / EQUIS, Associations of MBAs and AACSB accreditations).



Advanced understanding of financial analysis and modeling, business strategy and transactional processes, with a focus on biotechnologies and real estate, through two years of significant experiences in consulting and investment banking.





Mes compétences :

Spécifications fonctionnelles

Stratégie d'entreprise

Corporate finance

Évaluation d'entreprise

Excel avancé

Financial analysis

LBO / Acquisition Finance

VBA

TM1

Mergers & Acquisitions