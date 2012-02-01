Menu

Khalil GAHBICHE

Puteaux

En résumé

Dates clés :

- 02/2012 : Développeur SharePoint chez NetSystem

- 02/2013 : Consultant SharePoint

- 04/2015 : Consultant SharePoint/Office365 chez Cloudisia

- 06/2015 : Technical Team Lead SharePoint chez Cloudisia

Compétences clés :

- 4 années d’expérience

- Certifié sur les technologies Microsoft SharePoint et Office365

- Travaillé chez différentes companies dans différents domaines (Banque, Assurances, Pétrole, Télécommunication, ...)

- Passionné par les technologies Microsoft SharePoint, Office365 et Azure

Mes compétences :
C#
Asp.net
SQL Server 2008
Team Foundation Server
CSS3
SharePoint 2013
SharePoint Foundation 2010
HTML 5
WorkFlow
SharePoint
ASP
.NET

Entreprises

  • RTE - Réseau de transport d'électricité - Consultant SharePoint Confirmé

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Cloudisia - Consultant / Technical Team Lead SharePoint confirmé

    2015 - maintenant En tant que consultant Microsoft SharePoint, ma mission est d'accompagner nos clients dans leurs projets informatiques et ce depuis la phase de recueil des besoins jusqu'à la phase de livraison et de mise en place, tout en utilisant les technologies Microsoft et SharePoint particulièrement.
    Je suis également un Technical Team Lead, ma mission est de veiller à ce que l'équipe technique sur un projet donné sache ce qu'elle doit faire, quand et comment le faire. Je dois aussi m'assurer à ce que l'équipe avance autant sur le plan fonctionnel et technique et, bien sûr, veiller à ce que le résultat corresponde aux attentes du client.

  • NETSYSTEM - Consultant SharePoint

    Tunis - Cité El Khadhra 2013 - 2015 Je suis en charge du développement de solutions basées sur la technologie .NET / SharePoint dont des solutions de GED (Gestion Electronique de documents), de gestion de processus métier, des tableaux de bord d'entreprise ...

    Au cours de cette fonction, et en tant que consultant, je suis aussi en contact direct avec les clients dans de nombreux domaines tels que la banque, l'assurance, les holdings et les compagnies pétrolières. Cela m'a aidé à acquérir de la confiance en soi et apprendre à gérer les besoins clients d'une part et l'équipe de développement d'autre part.

    En outre, j'ai réalisé une étude pendant 2 semaines sur la plateforme d'un client qui envisage de migrer sa plateforme de MOSS 2007 vers SharePoint Server 2013. Cette étude comporte l'état actuel de la plateforme ainsi que toutes les étapes détaillées afin de mener à bien la migration.

    En tant que méthode de gestion de projet logiciel, nous avons utilisé SCRUM. J'ai utilisé Team Foundation Server pour surveiller la progression de l'équipe avec des requêtes personnalisées et des graphiques générés tels que le "Burn down chart".

    Techniquement parlant, j'ai mis en œuvre ces différentes solutions en utilisant à la fois SharePoint 2010 et 2013.


    ** Compétences acquises : SharePoint 2013, JQuery, RESTful WebService, Workflow SharePoint, Mise en place et administration d'une architecture SharePoint 3-tiers (Serveur SQL, Serveur Applicatif, Serveur web frontal)

  • NetSystem - Ingénieur Développeur .NET/SharePoint

    Tunis - Cité El Khadhra 2012 - 2013 - Mon travail est de participer à la conception et le développement de solutions d'entreprise sous "SharePoint 2010".

    1- Solution de GED qui permet entre autres :

    * La création d'indexes, de dossiers, de type de documents
    * La gestion des liens inter-dossiers (relations logiques entre dossiers)
    * la gestion des groupes SharePoint
    * la gestion des permissions SharePoint et de permissions personnalisées
    * La recherche, soit par dossier ( regroupement logique de documents selon des indexes obligatoires ) ou par document
    * La prise en considération des permissions dans plusieurs espaces (Recherche, Plan de classement, Reporting, ...)
    * La possibilité d'effectuer des recherches sur les sous-dossiers indépendamment de leur nombre et de la complexité de leur imbrication
    * Perspectives : reporting, gestion de l'historique de consultation et de modification des documents, contrôle personnalisé lors de l'upload de documents ...

    2- Solution de gestion d'archives physiques pour le compte d'une assurance

    3- Solution de gestion de bureau d'ordre (banque, assurance, ...)


    ** Compétences acquises : SharePoint 2010, EcmaScript, JQuery, WebParts, SharePoint Designer 2010, Sécurité ... ainsi que la gestion de projets sous TFS 2010

  • NetSystem - Stagiaire

    Tunis - Cité El Khadhra 2011 - 2012 - Mon travail fût la conception et développement d'un générateur de formulaires pour des solutions "SharePoint 2010".

    - Ma mission impliquait le développement d'un outil qui peut s'intégrer dans "Visual Studio 2010" et qui offre la possibilité de générer toute une solution "SharePoint 2010" à partir d'un modèle basé sur le "Drag&Drop" (gain de temps considérable), mais aussi de générer toute une multitude de fichiers dont je citerais :

    * UserControl : couche présentation, contient les formulaires ASP qui remplaceront les formulaires par défaut SharePoint
    * Application Page : les pages aspx qui hébergeront les UserControl
    * couche "Services" : Toute la couche services qui contient l'implémentation des méthodes d'ajout, de modification et d'affichage des éléments d'une liste dans le formulaire personnalisé (le générateur de code supporte 6 types de champs basiques SharePoint, à savoir Text ,Note ,Choice ,Date ,User et UserMulti)
    * Feature Event Reciever : contient le code d'activation et de désactivation de l'implémentation du pattern "ServiceLocator" respectivement à l'activation et à la désactivation du "Feature"
    * List definition : Définition de la liste selon le type de contenu choisi
    * List Instance : l'instance de la liste conformément à la définition de liste générée précédemment

    Et tout ça à partir d'un type de contenu (gain de temps hautement considérable, estimé à 1 jour/homme pour un type de contenu ayant 6 champs)

    ** Compétences acquises : SharePoint 2010 , T4 , Domain Specific Language, ...

  • Proxym-IT - Développeur Sharepoint 2007

    2010 - 2010 Élaboration d'un portail de gestion de prestataires pour le compte de "Orange Tunisie" qui permet entre autres de :

    * Ajouter/Modifier/Supprimer un prestataire ou une entreprise

    * Effectuer une recherche simple ou avancée sur les prestataires

    * Afficher, à travers divers WebParts, des informations tels que les 5 meilleurs prestataires notés, les 5 dernières entreprises enregistrés, ...

    Ce stage fût ma première expérience SharePoint

  • PSInformatique - Développeur VB 6

    2008 - 2008 Mission :Développement d’une application de gestion des enregistrements de Logiciels côté client
    Technologies utilisées : VB6 / MySQL

Formations

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2012 Genie Logiciel

Réseau