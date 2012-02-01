Khalil GAHBICHE

Dates clés :



- 02/2012 : Développeur SharePoint chez NetSystem



- 02/2013 : Consultant SharePoint



- 04/2015 : Consultant SharePoint/Office365 chez Cloudisia



- 06/2015 : Technical Team Lead SharePoint chez Cloudisia



Compétences clés :



- 4 années d’expérience



- Certifié sur les technologies Microsoft SharePoint et Office365



- Travaillé chez différentes companies dans différents domaines (Banque, Assurances, Pétrole, Télécommunication, ...)



- Passionné par les technologies Microsoft SharePoint, Office365 et Azure



Mes compétences :

C#

Asp.net

SQL Server 2008

Team Foundation Server

CSS3

SharePoint 2013

SharePoint Foundation 2010

HTML 5

WorkFlow

SharePoint

ASP

.NET