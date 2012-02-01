Khalil GAHBICHE

Dates clés :
- 02/2012 : Développeur SharePoint chez NetSystem
- 02/2013 : Consultant SharePoint
- 04/2015 : Consultant SharePoint/Office365 chez Cloudisia
- 06/2015 : Technical Team Lead SharePoint chez Cloudisia
Compétences clés :
- 4 années d’expérience
- Certifié sur les technologies Microsoft SharePoint et Office365
- Travaillé chez différentes companies dans différents domaines (Banque, Assurances, Pétrole, Télécommunication, ...)
- Passionné par les technologies Microsoft SharePoint, Office365 et Azure
Mes compétences :
C#
Asp.net
SQL Server 2008
Team Foundation Server
CSS3
SharePoint 2013
SharePoint Foundation 2010
HTML 5
WorkFlow
SharePoint
ASP
.NET