Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
HP Quality Center
Jira software
Entreprises
Altran Technologies
- Consultant Fonctionnel
2016 - maintenant1. Mission chez Generali, France
a. Conception Fonctionnelle :
- Rédaction des User stories (Agile ScrumBan)
- Appui Proxy Product Owner (Agile ScrumBan)
- Appui à la construction du MVP produit (Agile ScrumBan)
- Participation aux ateliers de recueil des besoins métier (Agile ScrumBan)
b. Gestion de projet :
- Élaboration d'un fichier de suivi des tâches
- Appui à la gestion de l'espace projet
c. Pilote recette agile :
- Conception du plan de tests et des cas tests
- Exécution des tests de validation fonctionnelle (Méthode ScrumBan)
2015 - maintenant- Integration au département IT Euler Hermès
* Integration in the IT department of Euler Hermès
- Participation à la gestion de projet stratégique "Galileo"
* Participation in the management of the strategic project "Galileo"
- Participation aux tests de validation fonctionnelle du projet stratégique "Galileo"
* Participation in the functional validation tests of the strategic project "Galileo"
- Réalisation de KPI pour le suivi des tests fonctionnels
* Reporting activities by the elaboration of the KPI for the functional validation tests
- Encadrement et suivi de l'équipe de testeurs (4)
* Supervision and follow-up of the testers' team
- Participation à la mise en place d'un pilote test pour les Mutualités libres (MLOZ), Bruxelles
* Participation in the implementation of a test pilot for functional validation tests for MLOZ company
- Gestion de projet Équipe PMO (MLOZ), Bruxelles
* Intégration to the PMO team, MLOZ company, Bruxelles
Performances Management Group
- Consultant stagiaire - Consultant Trainee
2012 - 2012- Elaboration de monographies pays pour la Conférence des Télécommunications Ouest Africain (CTOA)
* Elaboration of countries monographs for the West African Telecoms Conference
- Aide à la réalisation d'une base de données RH
* Assistant to the HR consultant team in order to elaborate a Human ressources database
- Participation au forum de recrutement AfricTalent
* Participation to the AfricTalent's Job Forum
Performances Management Group
- Consultant stagiaire - Consultant Trainee
2012 - 2012- Mission de recrutement pour la Banque Nationale de Développement
* Recruiting mission for the National Bank of Development
- Élaboration de projet d’entreprise 2013-2015 ORANGE Sénégal
* Elaboration of a corporate development plan for ORANGE Sénégal
- Exploitation d’enquête de satisfaction du personnel dans le cadre du projet d'entreprise
* Exploitation of the data of the staff's satisfaction survey within the corporate development plan
- Benchmark sur les pratiques de mobile money au Sénégal
* Benchmark on the practices and uses of the mobile money in Sénégal
- Veille sur le secteur du tourisme
* Tourism intelligence for the knowledge management
- Mise en place de la Junior Bem Conseil
* Implementation of the Junior Bem Conseil (student's consulting association)
Hôtel King Fahd Palace
- Assistante au Palais des congrès - Assistant to convention center
2011 - 2011- Organisation des séminaires professionnels
* Organization of professionnal seminars
- Assistante logistique
* Logistic trainee
Canal+
- Commerciale / Sales Force representative
Issy-les-Moulineaux2010 - 2010- Missions de vente évenementielle
* Promotional sales