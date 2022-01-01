Menu

Kim GOMIS

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
HP Quality Center
Jira software

Entreprises

  • Altran Technologies - Consultant Fonctionnel

    2016 - maintenant 1. Mission chez Generali, France
    a. Conception Fonctionnelle :
    - Rédaction des User stories (Agile ScrumBan)
    - Appui Proxy Product Owner (Agile ScrumBan)
    - Appui à la construction du MVP produit (Agile ScrumBan)
    - Participation aux ateliers de recueil des besoins métier (Agile ScrumBan)

    b. Gestion de projet :
    - Élaboration d'un fichier de suivi des tâches
    - Appui à la gestion de l'espace projet

    c. Pilote recette agile :
    - Conception du plan de tests et des cas tests
    - Exécution des tests de validation fonctionnelle (Méthode ScrumBan)

  • EOS Expertise - SSII - Consultant fonctionnel stagiaire - Functional consultant trainee

    2015 - maintenant - Integration au département IT Euler Hermès
    * Integration in the IT department of Euler Hermès
    - Participation à la gestion de projet stratégique "Galileo"
    * Participation in the management of the strategic project "Galileo"
    - Participation aux tests de validation fonctionnelle du projet stratégique "Galileo"
    * Participation in the functional validation tests of the strategic project "Galileo"
    - Réalisation de KPI pour le suivi des tests fonctionnels
    * Reporting activities by the elaboration of the KPI for the functional validation tests
    - Encadrement et suivi de l'équipe de testeurs (4)
    * Supervision and follow-up of the testers' team
    - Participation à la mise en place d'un pilote test pour les Mutualités libres (MLOZ), Bruxelles
    * Participation in the implementation of a test pilot for functional validation tests for MLOZ company
    - Gestion de projet Équipe PMO (MLOZ), Bruxelles
    * Intégration to the PMO team, MLOZ company, Bruxelles

  • Performances Management Group - Consultant stagiaire - Consultant Trainee

    2012 - 2012 - Elaboration de monographies pays pour la Conférence des Télécommunications Ouest Africain (CTOA)
    * Elaboration of countries monographs for the West African Telecoms Conference
    - Aide à la réalisation d'une base de données RH
    * Assistant to the HR consultant team in order to elaborate a Human ressources database
    - Participation au forum de recrutement AfricTalent
    * Participation to the AfricTalent's Job Forum

  • Performances Management Group - Consultant stagiaire - Consultant Trainee

    2012 - 2012 - Mission de recrutement pour la Banque Nationale de Développement
    * Recruiting mission for the National Bank of Development
    - Élaboration de projet d’entreprise 2013-2015 ORANGE Sénégal
    * Elaboration of a corporate development plan for ORANGE Sénégal
    - Exploitation d’enquête de satisfaction du personnel dans le cadre du projet d'entreprise
    * Exploitation of the data of the staff's satisfaction survey within the corporate development plan
    - Benchmark sur les pratiques de mobile money au Sénégal
    * Benchmark on the practices and uses of the mobile money in Sénégal
    - Veille sur le secteur du tourisme
    * Tourism intelligence for the knowledge management
    - Mise en place de la Junior Bem Conseil
    * Implementation of the Junior Bem Conseil (student's consulting association)

  • Hôtel King Fahd Palace - Assistante au Palais des congrès - Assistant to convention center

    2011 - 2011 - Organisation des séminaires professionnels
    * Organization of professionnal seminars
    - Assistante logistique
    * Logistic trainee

  • Canal+ - Commerciale / Sales Force representative

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - 2010 - Missions de vente évenementielle
    * Promotional sales

Formations

  • ESC Montpellier Business School

    Montpellier 2013 - 2015 Master 2 - Métiers du conseil en management

    Majeure en Management Financier

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2010 - 2013 Bachelor in Business Administration

