Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kimla KO
Ajouter
Kimla KO
TENCIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEDA CONCEPT
- Chargé d'affaire
2008 - 2015
Formations
UTBM
Belfort
2004 - 2008
IUT 1 Joseph Fourier (Saint Martin D'Hères)
Saint Martin D'Hères
2002 - 2004
DUT
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z