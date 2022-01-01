Menu

Kimla KO

TENCIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEDA CONCEPT - Chargé d'affaire

    2008 - 2015

Formations

  • UTBM

    Belfort 2004 - 2008

  • IUT 1 Joseph Fourier (Saint Martin D'Hères)

    Saint Martin D'Hères 2002 - 2004 DUT

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :