Menu

Kirill HUNICHEV

ODOS

En résumé

Réceptionniste Nex Hôtel

Mes compétences :
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Campanille Agen - Employé polyvalent

    2015 - 2015 Stagiaire adjoint de direction
    Postes occupés : cuisine/serveur/bar réception
    Comptabilité vu ✔️
    Gestion vu ✔️

  • Negolight - Commercial en B to B

    2014 - 2014

  • ABAFIM - Conseiller Commercial

    2013 - 2014 Stage en alternance avec L'Egc Tarbes .

  • Quick Tarbes - Employé polyvalent en restauration

    2012 - 2013 Divers emplois d'été et intérimaires : Castration du maïs et enquête pour Kéolis.

Formations

  • Catalyse

    Semeac 2014 - 2015 Assistant de Direction en Hôtellerie Restauration

  • EGC Tarbes-Pyrénées

    Tarbes 2013 - 2014 Vendeur Conseiller Commercial

    Vendeur Conseiller Commercial - CCI Formation 65, Tarbes

Réseau