Kirill HUNICHEV
Kirill HUNICHEV
ODOS
En résumé
Réceptionniste Nex Hôtel
Mes compétences :
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Campanille Agen
- Employé polyvalent
2015 - 2015
Stagiaire adjoint de direction
Postes occupés : cuisine/serveur/bar réception
Comptabilité vu ✔️
Gestion vu ✔️
Negolight
- Commercial en B to B
2014 - 2014
ABAFIM
- Conseiller Commercial
2013 - 2014
Stage en alternance avec L'Egc Tarbes .
Quick Tarbes
- Employé polyvalent en restauration
2012 - 2013
Divers emplois d'été et intérimaires : Castration du maïs et enquête pour Kéolis.
Catalyse
Semeac
2014 - 2015
Assistant de Direction en Hôtellerie Restauration
EGC Tarbes-Pyrénées
Tarbes
2013 - 2014
Vendeur Conseiller Commercial
Vendeur Conseiller Commercial - CCI Formation 65, Tarbes
Anthony DEVISY
Christelle TIRADO
Conde Monteiro CATIA
Elodie DUQUESNOY
Franck VERGNE
Laura LABELLE
Mahjoub OUSSAMA
Maxime DELEAU
Sandrine PEY