Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kirthichandra SURANGE
Ajouter
Kirthichandra SURANGE
VERRIÈRES LE BUISSON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Simulation
Electrical Design
Electrical
Oil and gas
Design
Entreprises
GE ENERGY POWER CONVERSION
- Electrical system design specialist
2008 - maintenant
Formations
ENSEEIHT
Toulouse
2005 - 2008
ingénieur
Lycee LAFAYETTE (Champagne Sur Seine)
Champagne Sur Seine
2003 - 2005
Lycée Clement Ader (Athis Mons)
Athis Mons
2001 - 2003
Lycée Parc De Vilgenis
Massy
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Alexandre HUCHARD
Guillermo GARCIA SOTO
Haikel BEN BRAHIM
Ilter YASAR
Marzieh JACQUES
Mohamad SAJE
Regis REBOUL
Sébastien BAUGÉ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z