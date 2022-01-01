Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kourbani KHADIJA
Ajouter
Kourbani KHADIJA
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Lycée Technique Mohamed 6 (Marrakech)
Marrakech
2009 - 2010
Bachelier
science économique et gestion des entreprise
Réseau
Cedric RAKATIC
Ghita SLASSI SENNOU
Imane ANNITRA
Jaafar HASSAN
Lazhar MEDJOURI
Mehdi NAJEDDINE
Reda GHALEM
Taoufiq LAALOU
Thomas JACQUEMART
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z