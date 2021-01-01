Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kristof LOBEAU
Ajouter
Kristof LOBEAU
Chef de projets flexo
Athena Graphics
Chef de projets flexo
Saint-Etienne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Athena Graphics
- Chef de projets flexo
Technique | Saint-Etienne
2014 - maintenant
Drukkerij Dejonghe
- Resp. Production
2008 - 2014
Athena Graphics
- Gestionnaire commandes
Saint-Etienne
2003 - 2008
Drukkerij Danneels
- Resp. production emballages
1994 - 2003
Formations
HIGRO (Arteveldehogeschool Gent) (Mariakerke)
Mariakerke
1990 - 1993
Grad. Grafisch Technisch
VISO (Mariakerke)
Mariakerke
1987 - 1990
IW
St-Stanislascollege (Poperinge)
Poperinge
1985 - 1987
Réseau
Bart CALIS
Emilie GORCE
Jérôme CALLENS
Manuel JEAN
Marc VANNESTE
Rachel DIMIER