Menu

Kristof LOBEAU

  • Chef de projets flexo
  • Athena Graphics
  • Chef de projets flexo

Saint-Etienne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Athena Graphics - Chef de projets flexo

    Technique | Saint-Etienne 2014 - maintenant

  • Drukkerij Dejonghe - Resp. Production

    2008 - 2014

  • Athena Graphics - Gestionnaire commandes

    Saint-Etienne 2003 - 2008

  • Drukkerij Danneels - Resp. production emballages

    1994 - 2003

Formations

  • HIGRO (Arteveldehogeschool Gent) (Mariakerke)

    Mariakerke 1990 - 1993 Grad. Grafisch Technisch

  • VISO (Mariakerke)

    Mariakerke 1987 - 1990 IW

  • St-Stanislascollege (Poperinge)

    Poperinge 1985 - 1987

Réseau