Kristopher CARL (HAGEDORN)

C. Kristopher Hagedorn Senior Vice President and Controller, I am the senior vice president and controller of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Prior to joining MPLX GP LLC in 2017, I was vice president and controller at CONSOL Energy Inc. I was a key member of the leadership team that prepared for the formation and initial public offering of a midstream master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy, and served as the partnership's chief accounting officer. I joined CONSOL in 2012 as director, financial accounting and was named assistant controller in 2014, and vice president and controller in 2015.I served as chief accounting officer for CONE Midstream Partners LP from 2014 to 2015.I joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1998. During his 14-year career with PwC, I held the positions of audit associate, audit senior associate, audit manager and audit senior manager. I was named vice president and controller of MPLX GP LLC in 2017 and assumed my current position in 2021.

I earned my bachelors degree in accounting from West Virginia University. Am a licensed certified public accountant in Pennsylvania.