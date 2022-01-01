Kyra BECKER

Mes compétences :
Teamfähig
Interkulturelle kommunikation
Mehrsprachig
Ausland
Flexibel
SAP ERP
Microsoft PowerPoint
Sourcing
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Organisation
Projektmanagement
Entreprises
Lexibook
- Internship (stage de fin d'études de Master)
Courtaboeuf2018 - 2018Die Hauptaufgaben meines Praktikums bei LEXIBOOK SA konzentrieren sich auf die Bereiche des internationalen Luft- und Seetransports, wobei ich KPIs und Statistiken aktualisiere und Rechnungen überprüfe.
Außerdem bin ich im Bereich des Luft- und Seetransports für die Erstellung von Transportdossiers, die Überwachung von Qualitätskontrollen und die Anleitung der Transporteure zuständig.
Les missions principales de mon stage chez LEXIBOOK SA se focalisent sur le transport aérien et maritime dans le contexte international. En générale je mets à jours des indicateurs de performance ainsi que des statistiques et je vérifie les factures.
Pour le transport aérien et maritime, je suis en charge de l'ouverture des dossiers, du suivi des contrôles qualité et de la gestion des transitaires.
The main activities of my internship at LEXIBOOK SA are focused on the international maritime and air transport. In general, I am in charge of updating KPIs and statistics and I check invoices.
Regarding the maritime and air transport, I am responsible for new dossiers, for supervision of quality controls and leading the forwarders.
Stevanato Group
- Student project
2016 - 2016Erfolgreiche Projektarbeit zum Thema “Global Sourcing“: Outsourcing einer IT -Tätigkeit über eine Sourcing-Plattform (freelancer.com) zur Entwicklung der mobilen Applikation “SMARTInventory“ durch einen Freelancer (Crowdsourcing). Die Applikation dient der digitalen Erfassung des Inventars der Gruppe und kann Informationen und Fotos bezüglich des Zustandes des Inventars speichern und per Mail senden.
Travail de projet acec succès par rapport à la sous-traitance globale: Sous-traitance d'une activité IT par une platteforme (freelancer.com) afin de développer l'application mobile “SMARTInventory“ à l'aide d'un travailleur indépendant (Crowdsourcing). Cette application sert à conserver de manière digitale l'inventaire du groupe et est capable de mémoriser et d'envoyer par mail des informations et photos par rapport à son état.
Succesful project work linked to the topic of “Global Sourcing“: Outsourcing of an IT-activity via sourcing-platform (freelancer.com) to develop the mobile application “SMARTInventory“ with the help of a freelancer (Crowdsourcing). This application serves to gather digitally the inventory of the group and is able to memorise and send informations and photos concerning its state via mail.
Elledi S.p.A.
- Student project
2016 - 2016Projekt zur Erarbeitung einer Marketing-Strategie für den Markteintritt in Kambodscha. Die Markt-Analyse fokussierte sich beispielsweise auf Hintergrundinformationen des Marktes, Wettbewerber, Werbung und Distribution.
Travail de projet pour élaborer une stratégie marketing pour l'entrée dans le marché de Cambodge. L'analyse de marché se focalisait entre outre aux informations supplémentaires par rapport au marché, aux concurrents, à la publicité et à la distribution.
Project work to elaborate a Marketing strategy for market entry in Cambodia. The market analysis focused for example on market information, competitors, promotion and distribution.
Rehau
- Internship (stage de fin d'études licence)
Morhange2016 - 2016Als Praktikantin im Bereich Supply Chain Management habe ich aktiv im Projekt "Analysis and improvement of transportation costs in France" gearbeitet. In diesem Projekt habe ich beispielsweise geholfen die Transportkosten durch eine Transportausschreibung und mit Hilfe einer Tourenplanung zu senken.
En tant que stagiaire dans le domaine Supply Chain Management j'ai participé de manière active au projet “Analyse et amélioration des coûts de transport en France“.
Pendant le stage j'ai assisté par exemple à l'appel d'offre de transport et j'ai réalisé un planning de tournées afin de diminuer les coûts de transport.
As an intern in Supply Chain Management, I worked actively for the project “Analysis and improvement of transportation costs in France".
During my internship I helped for example to realise an call for proposals for transport and I realised a route planning to reduce transportation costs.
Trw
- Student project
Longvic2015 - 2015Aktive und erfolgreiche Teilnahme am Studienprojekt: Analyse und Verbesserung der operativen Tätigkeiten (vom Wareneingang über die Lagerung und Versendung) im Logistikzentrum anhand einer FMEA im Bereich Retoure und Reklamationen.
Participation et réussite du projet d'études : analyse et amélioration des processus opérationnels (de la réception au stockage et à l'expédition) au centre logistique par une AMDEC dans le domaine des retours et reclamations.
Active and succesful participation of a study project: Analysis and improvement of operational processes (from receipt to storage and dispatch) of Logistics department by using a FMEA-Analysis for returns and reclamations.
Salzgitter Mannesmann
- Internship
2014 - 2014Während meines Praktikums im Unternehmen Salzgitter Mannesmann in Hamm habe ich durch die Mitarbeit in einem Projekt im Bereich “Lean Management“ einen Einblick in diesen Bereich der Logistik bekommen.
Neben meiner Tätigkeit im Projekt habe ich viele Dokumente übersetzt (Französisch-Deutsch).
Pendant mon stage chez l'entreprise Salzgitter Mannesmann (Hamm) j'ai eu la chance par mon stage au projet “Lean Management“ d'avoir des impressions plus profondes dans ce domaine de la logistique.
De plus de ma participation au projet j'ai traduit des documents (Français-Allemand).
During my internship at Salzgitter Mannesmann (Hamm), I helped in a project for “Lean Management“, which allowed me to get deeper insights into the field of Logistics.
Beside the project, I translated documents (French-German).
Formations
Università Cà Foscari Di VENEZIA (Venezia)
Venezia2016 - 2016Master of Arts
Auslandssemester an der Universität Venedig (Master 1).
Semestre à l'étranger à l'Université de Venise en master 1.
Semester abroad at University of Venice (Master 1).
Binationales, deutsch-französisches Master-Studium mit Schwerpunkt Supply Chain Management an den Studienstandorten Metz und Saarbrücken und einem Auslandssemester in Venedig an der Universität Ca' Foscari.
Master franco-allemand en Management de la Chaîne Logistique à Metz et Sarrebruck avec un semestre à l'étranger à l'Université Ca' Foscari de Venise, Italie.
Binational franco-german Mast
ISFATES / DFHI (Metz/Saarbruck)
Metz/Saarbruck2013 - 2016Bachelor of Arts
Binationales, deutsch-französisches Bachelor-Studium im Fachbereich Logistik an den Studienstandorten Metz und Saarbrücken.
Licence franco-allemande en logistique à Metz et Sarrebruck (Allemagne).
Binational franco-german Bachelors in Logistics at Metz and Saarbrücken.