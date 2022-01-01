Menu

Laetitia RAVAUX

Paris

My one year experience as a marketing and communication coordinator for an IT company allowed me to develop my skills in digital marketing and events. I have also worked for an international non for profit organisation as a project officer.

Working at Australian Red Cross with the emergency services to raise awareness about disaster that can strike anyone at anytime to various stakeholders, reinforced my interpersonal skills and my capacities to work independently as well as with a wide range of people.
I am proficient in market studies, marketing campaigns, project management and I have a good knowledge of digital marketing.



Mes compétences :
Marketing Stratégique
Email Marketing
SEO & SEM
Evénementiel
Stratégie digitale

Entreprises

  • UNICEF - Chargée Fundraising On et Offline

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Solidarité Laïque - Chargée de Collecte de Fonds

    2016 - 2016 * Gestion des campagnes de collecte de fonds en prospection et fidélisation
    * Suivi budgétaire des campagnes de collecte
    * Reporting des résultats tous les mois pour le Bureau et le Conseil d’Administration
    * Campagnes legs : suivi du plan media, gestion des opportunités diffusion presse, coordination des dossiers de testateurs
    * Gestion des campagnes d’e-collecte : suivi de la collecte via un back office dédié et création campagne d’e-collecte
    * Relation donateurs : suivi via les outils de la base de données et coordination des équipes en charge de la relation donateurs

  • Australian Red Cross - Chargée de Projet

    2014 - 2015 * Etude des retombées de la précédente campagne
    * Benchmark des stratégies événementielles des organisations présentes
    * Définition de la stratégie marketing 2015 et des supports de communication privilégiés
    * Démarchage partenaires et coordination événementielle

  • Global Speech Networks - Coordinatrice Marketing et Évènementiel

    2014 - 2015 * Gestion des campagnes d’emailing
    * Rédaction d’articles optimisés SEO /SEM
    * Benchmark concurrentiel (études des sites web, blogs)
    * Assistance événementielle sur les séminaires « Transform CX » (Australie et Nouvelle-Zélande)
    * Création des différents supports de communication (affiches, plaquettes, flyers)
    * Chercher des opportunités de sponsoring pour 2015

  • Etiko - Assistante Marketing et Communication

    2013 - 2014 * Réflexion et mise en place de nouvelles stratégies marketing
    * Participation au développement du nouveau site web

  • Relay For Life - Assistante relations publiques

    2013 - 2013 * Création du dossier de presse
    * Convaincre des associations et des entreprises de participer
    * Prise en charge de l’organisation des réunions
    * Assister avec la diffusion de l’information

  • LDL Communication - Assistante Chef de Projet

    2010 - 2011 * Répondre aux appels d’offre des collectivités locales
    * Assurer le suivit des projets
    * Coordination des projets : prévoir les échéances, coordonner les différentes équipes et informer les parties prenantes de l’avancé du projet
    * Participer à l’élaboration des recommandations stratégiques
    * Accompagnement des missions « handicap » des entreprises : organisation d’événements et communication

Formations

