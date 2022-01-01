Laetitia RAVAUX

My one year experience as a marketing and communication coordinator for an IT company allowed me to develop my skills in digital marketing and events. I have also worked for an international non for profit organisation as a project officer.



Working at Australian Red Cross with the emergency services to raise awareness about disaster that can strike anyone at anytime to various stakeholders, reinforced my interpersonal skills and my capacities to work independently as well as with a wide range of people.

I am proficient in market studies, marketing campaigns, project management and I have a good knowledge of digital marketing.







Mes compétences :

Marketing Stratégique

Email Marketing

SEO & SEM

Evénementiel

Stratégie digitale