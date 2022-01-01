Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laetitia SCHNEIDER
Ajouter
Laetitia SCHNEIDER
THIONVILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Thionville
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CFL technics
- Responsable Gestion Commerciale
2015 - maintenant
Vossloh Cogifer Kihn
- Responsable Gestion Commerciale/Assistante de Direction
2008 - 2015
VOSSLOH LAEIS
- Assistante commerciale / Assistante de direction
1995 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Robert Schuman
Metz
1993 - 1995
Lycée Jean Victor Poncelet
St Avold
1990 - 1993
A2
Réseau
Anne-Céline KLOEPFER
Arnaud FOINONT
Aurélie PAUL
Dominique PINEAU
Julien KLOP
Muriel ROLLAND
Olivier SCHNEIDER
Véronique LIENARD