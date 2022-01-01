Menu

Laetitia SCHNEIDER

THIONVILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • CFL technics - Responsable Gestion Commerciale

    2015 - maintenant

  • Vossloh Cogifer Kihn - Responsable Gestion Commerciale/Assistante de Direction

    2008 - 2015

  • VOSSLOH LAEIS - Assistante commerciale / Assistante de direction

    1995 - 2008

Formations

Réseau