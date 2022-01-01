Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laetitia TALLONE
Ajouter
Laetitia TALLONE
Clichy La Garenne
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BATENBORCH INTERNATIONAL
- MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT
Clichy La Garenne
2012 - maintenant
GEDIS
- Attachée commerciale / chargée de clientèle
2006 - 2011
WALL STREET INSTITUTE
- Commerciale/Language consultant
2005 - 2006
Formations
ISEFAC
Lille
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Adrien BIGNON
Caroline ANDRADE
Dorothee BASSINET
Galiana MICHEL
Gérard GUILLEMOT
Marina LENOIR
Patrick CHARLUT
Bizerba France SA (Saint-Quentin-Fallavier)
Patrick RAYMOND
Samy KEGHIDA
Solenne CANONNE