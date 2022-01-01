Menu

Laetitia WEBER

RIEDISHEIM

En résumé

Atypical profile, discriminate early adopter, bug discloser (however unwittingly !), involved with and interested in new techs for as long as I recall.
I'm also a senior manager in training, marketing and sales (BtoB, BtoC) in various fields ranging from banking to industry to telco, just to name some of them.
Curiosity and intellectual challenges drive me forward.

Mes compétences :
Management marketing
Management commercial
Gestion de projet
Négociation
Coaching
Développement des ventes

Entreprises

  • Rational - Sales Director

    2019 - maintenant

  • Piscines Waterair - Business Development Manager

    Seppois-le-Bas 2012 - maintenant Activité : Fabrication & commercialisation de biens d'équipement de la maison
    Réseau : 120 commerciaux en France, 29 partenaires BtoB et 2 filiales en Europe

    Développement d’applications d'aide à la vente multilingues sur iPhone et iPad (200 utilisateurs France & Export)
    Création de l’école de formation WatAcademy et du cursus de training des réseaux de vente (e-learning et présentiel)
    Garante de l'application et du respect des méthodes de vente dans le réseau
    Conception des ateliers métier/produits pour les conventions annuelles (France et Export) et les réunions régionales mensuelles
    Étroite collaboration avec les équipes Communication, Marketing et les Directions Commerciales France et Export
    Management d’une équipe de 6 personnes – chef de projets transverses

  • GMF - Directrice d'agence

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2012 Activité : Assurance IARD et Finance

    Management d'un centre de profit (12 personnes - vente et ADV)
    Formation aux techniques de vente, coaching
    Déploiement et mise en œuvre du projet Orgapil (organisation et pilotage des activités)
    Progression de 26 places au classement national en 1 an

  • Orange - Business Manager - Sales manager

    Paris 2002 - 2010 Activité : opérateur global de télécommunications

    Business Manager (2008 – 2010)
    Management d'une équipe de 6 commerciaux Grands Comptes
    Développement de solutions sur mesure en collaboration avec les filières Métier
    Pilotage des KPIs

    Directrice des Ventes (2004 – 2008 / membre du CODIR Grand Est)
    Management de 8 points de vente (8 responsables d'agence - 80 conseillers commerciaux)
    Adaptation des implantations au maillage du territoire (2 fermetures d'agence, 3 ouvertures en centre ville et centre commerciaux) - adaptation des horaires
    Pilotage des KPIs - animation des réunions d'équipe - montée en compétence et accompagnement des responsables d'agence

    Responsable Marketing/Communication (2002 – 2004 / membre du CODIR Alsace)
    Management des équipes de marketing opérationnel et stratégique (8 personnes) – veille concurrentielle
    Pilotage de la Communication Externe (budget 1,6 M€) et Interne (animation Intranet)

  • Mitsui Advanced Media - Sales Development Manager

    Kélibia 1996 - 2002 Activité : Fabrication et vente de CD & DVD enregistrables

    Développement du site de vente en ligne de CD-R du groupe Mitsui Chemicals en Europe (fr/en/de – ROI en 6 mois)
    Animation du réseau de vente européen (newsletters & challenges pour la GSS & les distributeurs)
    Pilotage des contrats OEM (HP, Philips, Sony)
    Déclinaison de la stratégie Marketing/Communication (500K€/an : salons professionnels, presse, référencement...)
    Organisation de la présence Mitsui sur des salons professionnels (CEBIT, GEIDE...)
    Définition et implémentation des KPIs en lien avec la maison mère au Japon

  • Crédit Mutuel - Attachée commerciale

    Strasbourg 1994 - 1996 Activité : Banque B to B

    Création d'une agence B to B à Rungis (MIN)
    Prospection et recrutement de clients Grand Compte (CA > 50 MF)
    Gestion et suivi des dossiers de financement, lignes de crédit, etc...
    Gestion des dossiers COFACE et des crédits documentaires

Formations

Réseau