Laetitia WEBER

Atypical profile, discriminate early adopter, bug discloser (however unwittingly !), involved with and interested in new techs for as long as I recall.

I'm also a senior manager in training, marketing and sales (BtoB, BtoC) in various fields ranging from banking to industry to telco, just to name some of them.

Curiosity and intellectual challenges drive me forward.



Mes compétences :

Management marketing

Management commercial

Gestion de projet

Négociation

Coaching

Développement des ventes