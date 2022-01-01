Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laetitia ZAHARIA
Ajouter
Laetitia ZAHARIA
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Quod Financial
- Client Services Consultante
Puteaux
2009 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Compiegne
1992 - 1995
Réseau
Carole TONNEAU
Emmanuel KOLSKI
Eric SOSSAVI
Isabelle CONTAMINE
Isabelle PASCAL
Magali BORLET
Natacha VILLEDIEU-SILVESTRE
Nathalie CHOUBRY CLÉMENT
Odile HEURTEUR
Pascal RAVAUX