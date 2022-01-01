Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lagtib YOUSSEF
Ajouter
Lagtib YOUSSEF
TANTAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOPCODA
- ELECTRICIEN
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdellah ZABDA
Aziz GUEZZAR
Fatiha BOUGHA
Khalid BOUKILI
Labrahimi SIHAM
Rachid BOUKHEBZA
Sara BACHAR
Souad AIT OMAR