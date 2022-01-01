Menu

Lahatra RAKOTONDRAINIBE

Courbevoie

En résumé

RF/ MICROWAVES SYSTEMS, RF DESIGNER, TEST, PERFORMANCE, WIRELESS, PROPAGATION, SIGNAL PROCESSING, ANALOG AND DIGITAL ELECTRONICS

Entreprises

  • Thales Belgium - RF HARDWARE ARCHITECT

    Courbevoie 2018 - maintenant Project design authority:
    Develop engineering and product concepts that are innovative, high-quality, cost-appropriate
    prepare offer and cost strategy with bid management
    lead the analysis, design, and specification of the overall radio and sub-systems
    Lead and support proposal development through the identification of project tasks, durations, interdependencies, risks, and assumptions
    develop the requirement specification documents for radio sub-systems
    interact with customers independently
    work closely with software and firmware and test enginneers
    develop radio level test strategies and industrialisations
    conduct Preliminary Design and Critical Design Reviews during development cycle

  • Thales Belgium - RF HARDWARE ENGINEER

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2018 ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS
    Project Design Authority

  • ENSTA Bretagne (Ex ENSIETA) - Software Defined Radio Engineer

    2011 - 2012 Software Communications Architecture (SCA)
    STIC MDE (Model Driven Engineering),

  • ENSTA Bretagne (Ex ENSIETA) - RF Design-Systems-Test Engineer

    2010 - 2011 REMS (Radar Electromagnetic and remote Sensing)

Formations

Réseau