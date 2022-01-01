Lahatra RAKOTONDRAINIBE

RF/ MICROWAVES SYSTEMS, RF DESIGNER, TEST, PERFORMANCE, WIRELESS, PROPAGATION, SIGNAL PROCESSING, ANALOG AND DIGITAL ELECTRONICS
Entreprises
Thales Belgium
- RF HARDWARE ARCHITECT
Courbevoie 2018 - maintenant

Project design authority:
Develop engineering and product concepts that are innovative, high-quality, cost-appropriate
prepare offer and cost strategy with bid management
lead the analysis, design, and specification of the overall radio and sub-systems
Lead and support proposal development through the identification of project tasks, durations, interdependencies, risks, and assumptions
develop the requirement specification documents for radio sub-systems
interact with customers independently
work closely with software and firmware and test enginneers
develop radio level test strategies and industrialisations
conduct Preliminary Design and Critical Design Reviews during development cycle