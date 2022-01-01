I'm lahcen BENTAROSS from Guelmim in the south west of morocco,24 years old.

I'm graduated in computer development in "Ecole polyvalente d'enseignement technique-ISIAM group " in agadir town.

Nowadays,i'm working in a multinational company which is called INTRALOT(greek company) in casablanca.I hold a position as a system operator.

However,I actually seek for a computer development freelance for two reasons :

firstly,i would like to strengthen my knowledge and my skills.

secondly,is in order to be more experienced.

To sum up,i want to learn new things,have feeling to contribute and of course progressing.

I also plan to continue my studies via preparing a professional licence next year.



SKILLS :

1-software development : Java, VB.net.

2-web development: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, J2ee.

3-Databases : Access, MySQL & SQL server.

4-conception : Merise, MLD, rationalrose.

5-operating systems : Windows (xp & 7), linux (ubuntu).

6-graphics: Photoshop, flash…

7-Cms:joomla,wordpress,drupal.

8-remote administration: remote assistance , mms & web administration

+ general accounting bases.



Assets :



Strong organizationn & communication skills

persistence and fast decisions making...





For further informations,you can visit my personal web site :



http://lahcenbentaross.eb2a.com



Mes compétences :

JAVA

polyvalente

Software Developer

Web

Web developer