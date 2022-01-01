Menu

Lahcen BENTAROSS

PARIS

En résumé

I'm lahcen BENTAROSS from Guelmim in the south west of morocco,24 years old.
I'm graduated in computer development in "Ecole polyvalente d'enseignement technique-ISIAM group " in agadir town.
Nowadays,i'm working in a multinational company which is called INTRALOT(greek company) in casablanca.I hold a position as a system operator.
However,I actually seek for a computer development freelance for two reasons :
firstly,i would like to strengthen my knowledge and my skills.
secondly,is in order to be more experienced.
To sum up,i want to learn new things,have feeling to contribute and of course progressing.
I also plan to continue my studies via preparing a professional licence next year.

SKILLS :
1-software development : Java, VB.net.
2-web development: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, J2ee.
3-Databases : Access, MySQL & SQL server.
4-conception : Merise, MLD, rationalrose.
5-operating systems : Windows (xp & 7), linux (ubuntu).
6-graphics: Photoshop, flash…
7-Cms:joomla,wordpress,drupal.
8-remote administration: remote assistance , mms & web administration
+ general accounting bases.

Assets :

Strong organizationn & communication skills
persistence and fast decisions making...


For further informations,you can visit my personal web site :

http://lahcenbentaross.eb2a.com

Mes compétences :
JAVA
polyvalente
Software Developer
Web
Web developer

Entreprises

  • INTRALOT - System operator

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant

  • FINT - Informaticien

    2011 - 2011 j'ai fait un stage de 2 mois (stage de fin de formation).
    les taches effectuées :
    installation des matériels et logiciels.
    configurations des ordinateurs portables.
    télé-assister les clients.
    dépannage informatique.

  • Amal business services - Commercial

    2010 - 2010 Les taches effectuées :

    entamer des opérations immoblieres.
    publier des annonces sur les sites.
    gérer le site d'entreprise.
    déceler les besoins du la clientèle

Formations

  • Ecole Polyvalente D'Enseignement Privée (Agadir)

    Agadir 2009 - 2011 bac +2

    computer

  • École Polyvalente D’enseignement Technique(Groupe Isiam) (Agadir)

    Agadir 2009 - 2011 developpement info

Réseau