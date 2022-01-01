Menu

Lahcen EL FAHIM

CASABLANCA

En résumé

"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."​ STEVE JOBS

SCRUM MASTER ACCREDITED CERTIFICATION
International Scrum Institute™, Licence 38802287518046

Rigorous involved, always very impressed by the world of electronic banking, I decided to dedicate myself to this area and especially the development and integration of secure payment solutions , now i try to start the management and conduct of large electronic banking projects...

My projects for the year 2016 :
Training Cobit,ITIL and CMMI : GOVERNANCE and URBANIZATION of information systems

Mes compétences :
C
C++
Spring boot
Java
PostgreSQL
PLSQL
Oracle
AngularJS
JSON
XML
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • Carta WorldWide Processing - Payment System Engineer

    2017 - maintenant

  • M2T - Software Engineer Development

    Casablanca 2013 - 2017 Assignments :
    - Design and development of secure payment solutions,
    - Real-time transaction processing ,
    - Study and development of the web service part projects : advanced use of Gsoap,
    - Security of Web Service: Autehtification, Header and Proxies...

  • RADEEL - Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Setting up an application Specifications of Encryption Management.
    Tools : Oracle Forms, Oracle Reports, langage PL/SQL et la méthode Merise

Formations

  • University Of Cady Ayyad (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2011 - 2013 Pervasive Information Systems
    Decision-making information systems
    Multi-agent systems and administer artificial intelligence
    Model driven Architectures...

  • Faculty Of Science And Technology (Errachidia)

    Errachidia 2007 - 2011 Setting up a workflow application : Leave Management
    Tools : J2EE,JBPM (Jboss Busines Process Management), JPDL, UML et Serveur James.

