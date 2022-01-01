Menu

Mohamed EL-MOUSSAOUI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

With strong basics in electronic banking industry, and through more than four years of experience in various banking solution editors. I still have the same feeling of issues challenges, and have the same ambition of performing my professional and personal skills in different environment I've been introduced.
My duties are to succeed project, satisfy customers needs, and keep growing my career.

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Ubuntu
Websphere
Spring mvc
Language C
PHP
Cognos Planning
Langage SQL et PL/SQL
Cognos Impromptu & Powerplay
LINUX /UNIX SH
JAVA / J2EE
Modelisation UML & Merise
Selenium IDE
Modélisation multidimentionnelle
Systèmes d'information décisionnels
Bon Relationnel
NDC - ATM
ISO 8583
NFC, RFID
Banking Systems architecture
Language C++
Project Management

Entreprises

  • HPS Group - Project Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Société maghrébine de monétique - Project Manager

    Casablanca 2014 - 2015

  • Maroc Traitement de Transaction - CP Frontend

    Casablanca 2013 - 2014 - Gestion de projets
    - Implémentation fonctionnelle
    - Rédaction des Spécifications Fonctionnelles
    - Standardisation du produit

  • HPS Group - Ingénieur d'étude et de développement

    2009 - 2013 - Qualification & Test Analyste Junior.
    - Consultant Front End.
    - Consultant protocole NDC sous NCR et Wincor.
    - Certification Emission Mastercard.
    - Migration EMV.

  • Archos Conseil - Consultant Support Cognos BI

    Igny 2009 - 2009

  • ScoScience - Directeur Technique

    2006 - 2007 - Etude du marché des prestations informatiques des municipalités et communes de la région d'Al Haouz.
    - Conception d'un Système de gestion des associations de la région d'Al Haouz.

Formations

Réseau