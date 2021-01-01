Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laïd BELHADJ
Ajouter
Laïd BELHADJ
Responsable ferroviaire
KS Services
Responsable ferroviaire
Le Pont-de-Claix
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Responsable ferroviaire sur site SEVESO
Entreprises
KS Services
- Responsable ferroviaire
Autre | Le Pont-de-Claix (38800)
2020 - maintenant
Manager des opérateurs ferroviaires sur site SEVESO.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe TAJAN
Delphine CROS
Ghizlane HAJNY
Hassan LAASRI
Nabil EZZINE
Nicolas SANSNOM
Nordine TOURIRI
Scherazade CHERMITTI
Sifer SALON INTERNATIONAL DE L'INDUSTRIE FERROVIAIRE
Tarek NASRAOUI