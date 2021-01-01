Lakhdar GHAZALI

Web Developer and Educator focused on front-end & back-end technologies,Self-motivated and highly reliable person positioned to contribute strongly to customer service operations demanding tact, enthusiasm,Advanced knowledge of the creation of graphic design software and programming language.



Mes compétences :

eCommerce

MySQL Essential Training

YouTube

Back End

Front End

Laravel

Android

Cascading Style Sheets

HTML

Java

JavaScript

Personal Home Page

XML

Express.JS

Adobe Photoshop

Agile Methodology

Bootstrap

Business Process Modelling Notation

Corel Draw Suite

DBMS

Design Patterns

DevOps

GUI Applications

HTML5

Hibernate

JPA

JSON

Java Enterprise Edition

Java Server Pages

Java Servlets

JavaServer Faces

Linux

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Windows

Mobile Applications

MySQL

NetBeans

Node.js

Object Oriented Analysis/Design

Oracle

Pascal

SQL

UML/OMT

XHTML