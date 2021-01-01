Menu

Lakhdar GHAZALI

TIARET

En résumé

Web Developer and Educator focused on front-end & back-end technologies,Self-motivated and highly reliable person positioned to contribute strongly to customer service operations demanding tact, enthusiasm,Advanced knowledge of the creation of graphic design software and programming language.

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
MySQL Essential Training
YouTube
Back End
Front End
Laravel
Android
Cascading Style Sheets
HTML
Java
JavaScript
Personal Home Page
XML
Express.JS
Adobe Photoshop
Agile Methodology
Bootstrap
Business Process Modelling Notation
Corel Draw Suite
DBMS
Design Patterns
DevOps
GUI Applications
HTML5
Hibernate
JPA
JSON
Java Enterprise Edition
Java Server Pages
Java Servlets
JavaServer Faces
Linux
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Windows
Mobile Applications
MySQL
NetBeans
Node.js
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Oracle
Pascal
SQL
UML/OMT
XHTML

Entreprises

  • Independent - Developer & Educator

    2018 - maintenant Provides various front-end & back-end related services ranging from development work, consultations, corporate training,

    workshops.

  • Freelancer.com - Programmer

    2017 - maintenant * PUBLIC PROJECT SAMPLES

    PROJECT :

    01)JAVAEE PROJECT INTERGICIEL - JAVAEE.
    2) ESI COMMUNITY - LARAVEL
    3) Uber app in Android
    4) E-Commerce PHP
    5) gestion de centre de formation JavaSE

    * PERSONAL ACCOUNTS

    LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lakhder-ghazali

Formations

  • Esi-Sba (Sidi Bel Abbes)

    Sidi Bel Abbes 2017 - 2018 ingénieurs en informatique

    Professional training
    1. Web technologies (Front_end & Back_end)
    Formation
    HTML (Intermediate level)
    * HTML Essential Training
    * Getting Started with HTML5
    * XHTML and HTML Essential Training

    Formation
    JavaScript (Intermediate level)

    * JavaScript Essential Training

  • Ecole Supérieur D'Informatique De SIDI BEL ABBES (Sidi Belabes)

    Sidi Belabes 2016 - 2019 Master 2

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique (ESI) (Sidi Bel Abbes)

    Sidi Bel Abbes 2014 - 2019 ingénieur en informatique

  • Ecole Supérieur D'Informatique De SIDI BEL ABBES (Sidi Bel Abbes)

    Sidi Bel Abbes 2014 - 2019 ingénieurs en informatique

