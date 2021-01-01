Lamouchi MOHAMED

2013 - maintenantGeological & Geophysical Engineer at AAPG
"Americain Association of Petroleum Geology "Imperial Barrel Award
Program (IBA) and member of the Tunisian Team participating in the 2013
Afriacain region final, IBA is an annual prospective basin evaluation
competition for geoscience graduate students from universities around
the world.
Project:Integrated Basin Analysis and Prospect Evaluation in US Gulf coast.
Main tasks: loading seismic and well data, seismic interpretation, well
calibration, time to depth conversion, evaluation of depositional
environment and petroleum system, defining plays and evaluation of
prospect and geological risk, usinge the following software: Petrel
(Schlumberger), Petromod (Schlumberger)Techlog(Schlumberger)..
Betbel
- Surveying engineer
2012 - 2012Surveying engineer at BETBEL – SOMAPHO
(a private consulting firm specializing in studies related to geodesy,
grading precision, air cover, digital mapping, topography, bathymetry and
the creation of Systems Geographic Information), worked mostly as a land
surveyor on the Oued Zarga-Bousalem highway projects and hydrographic
survey Siliana and Joumine dams.
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Mateur)
Mateur2008 - 2010Elève ingénieur en Géosciences - Mapping
Applied Geophysic( Electric survey, gravimetric...)
Remote sensing
Seismic interpretation
Petroleum system modeling
Petroleum system Volumetric Calculations
Risk Assessment
Hydrogeology and water resources
Hydgeological and hydrological modeling
Drilling