Lamouchi MOHAMED

MATEUR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Geology

Entreprises

  • AAPG - Geological & Geophysical Engineer

    2013 - maintenant Geological & Geophysical Engineer at AAPG
    "Americain Association of Petroleum Geology "Imperial Barrel Award
    Program (IBA) and member of the Tunisian Team participating in the 2013
    Afriacain region final, IBA is an annual prospective basin evaluation
    competition for geoscience graduate students from universities around
    the world.
    Project:Integrated Basin Analysis and Prospect Evaluation in US Gulf coast.
    Main tasks: loading seismic and well data, seismic interpretation, well
    calibration, time to depth conversion, evaluation of depositional
    environment and petroleum system, defining plays and evaluation of
    prospect and geological risk, usinge the following software: Petrel
    (Schlumberger), Petromod (Schlumberger)Techlog(Schlumberger)..

  • Betbel - Surveying engineer

    2012 - 2012 Surveying engineer at BETBEL – SOMAPHO
    (a private consulting firm specializing in studies related to geodesy,
    grading precision, air cover, digital mapping, topography, bathymetry and
    the creation of Systems Geographic Information), worked mostly as a land
    surveyor on the Oued Zarga-Bousalem highway projects and hydrographic
    survey Siliana and Joumine dams.

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Mateur)

    Mateur 2008 - 2010 Elève ingénieur en Géosciences - Mapping
    Applied Geophysic( Electric survey, gravimetric...)
    Remote sensing
    Seismic interpretation
    Petroleum system modeling
    Petroleum system Volumetric Calculations
    Risk Assessment
    Hydrogeology and water resources
    Hydgeological and hydrological modeling
    Drilling

  • Classe Prépatpire Bizerte (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2005 - 2008

