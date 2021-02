Larbi Djaider is a Strategic Digital eBusiness / eCommerce Omni-Channel consultant offering a high quality of expertise in digital eCommerce transformation management, omni-channel business/process analysis, project delivery and Web Technologies engineering. Thanks to his unique background, he is capable of aligning both IT and business visions to enable seamless and integrated multi-channel customer experiences.



Working as a Senior Freelance Digital eCommerce and Strategic Planner lead at Bell Web, Larbi delivered multi-channel projects on a series of Fortune 500 clients. He has made large contributions to business requirement gathering and project management methodologies, as well as operational models for service delivery. He has also demonstrated keen leadership in account management and always keeping strong customer relationships.



Objectives: To enable companies to execute and deliver on their strategic digital eBusiness and Omni-Channel ecommerce transformational projects by aligning their business visions and IT resources.



Expertise: Omni-Channel, Multi-Channel, eCommerce, Business Strategy, Business Analysis, Project Management, Solution Engineering, Technology Delivery, Account Management, ATG, Hybris, Siebel CRM, IBM Sterling



Focus:

 Omni-Channel Commerce Strategy and Business Solution Architecture

 Multi-Channel eBusiness / eCommerce Delivery Consulting

 eCommerce vendor solution and Architecture engineering

 Strategic Technology Delivery and Architecture

 Customer Experience / Online Marketing



Mes compétences :

ATG

Hybris

E-commerce

Business processes

Gestion de projet

Business strategy

Retail

Omni-Channel Strategy

Télécommunications

E-business