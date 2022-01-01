Menu

Larbi ZOUAIMIA (ZOUAIMIA )

HAWKESBURY

Entreprises

  • Cirta constantine - Consignataire en produits petroliers avec Ultramar

    2009 - 2013

  • Cirta Constantine - CONSIGNATAIRE

    2008 - maintenant CONSIGNATAIRE ULTRAMAR HARNOIS
    voir localisation sur la carte du Canada http://maps.groupeharnois.com/Site/SiteLocator.aspx?banniere=harnois

  • MESURES CANADA /Measurement Canada

    OTTAWA 2005 - 2005

Formations

  • ASHWORTH (Georgie Atlanta)

    Georgie Atlanta 2007 - 2008 Externe/ Arts Visuels Visual Arts

  • University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison)

    Madison 2006 - 2008 EXTERNE /COMMUNICATION

  • SHELL FORMATION

    OTTAWA 2002 - 2003 comportement des fluides. pétroliers/ PROTOCOLE DE SECURITE' STOCKAGE DANS LES ZONES FROIDES / PRODEDES DE DECONTAMINATION

  • Michigan State University

    East Lansing Michigan 2001 - 2003 Externe

  • UNIVERSITE OF FLORIDA

    Miami 2000 - 2001 EQUIVALENCE / DIPLOME D,ETUDES UNIVERSITAIRES GENERALES -ASSOCIATE DEGREE

  • UNIVERSITE DU MICHIGAN - USA (Novi)

    Novi 1996 - 1999 MICHIGAN ENGLISH LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT BATTERY

    EXIGENCE LINGUISTIQUE - AU deuxième examen score de 82

  • COLLABORATEUR DE PRESSE A CE JOUR (New-York Et Washington)

    New-York Et Washington 1989 - maintenant COLLABORATEUR DE PRESSE A CE JOUR

  • Universite De Formation Continue Ufc (Alger)

    Alger 1986 - 1988

  • EFCJ DE CONSTANTINE (Constantine)

    Constantine 1982 - 1985 CADRE DJS CONSEILLER

  • Enseignant-Adjoint Education (Sedrata Et Guelma)

    Sedrata Et Guelma 1981 - 1982 SUPPLEANT ENSEIGNEMENT MOYEN / MATHS / GEOGRAPHIE

  • Lycée El Warthalani TSB1 (Sedrata)

    Sedrata 1977 - 1980

  • CEG DE SEDRATA (Sedrata)

    Sedrata 1973 - 1977

  • CEG De SEDRATA Plus Tard Ecole De Garcons (Sedrata)

    Sedrata 1967 - 1973

Réseau

