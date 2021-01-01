Laura PETRACHE

Visionary Entrepreneur// Global Sustainable Leader// Change Maker // Global Citizen

16+ years of initiating and delivering sustained results and effective change



Key Words: Paragon Communication Leading Expert-Motto design//Design Thinking - Innovation – Intercultural Expert//Capacity Building//Sustainable Strategies of Communication-Internationally experienced//Network aggregator//Inspirator//Mentor//Story Teller//



Interests: Gender Equality//Transnational Framework-Migrants Sustainable Integration//Identity-Civic engagement-Sustainable Communities//Education- Sustainable Learning//Global citizenship& Democratic Values//



-Co-Founder B1-AKT

- Founder of Global Sustainable Leaders Network

- Founder AKT AS-1 and Be Com LAB

- CSR Beyond Member of the Board

-Cultural IP Initiative Consulting Board

- OGP Community Member (open gov partnership)

- Professor in compared linguistics (12 languages).

- Expert in Text mining ( TAL), lexical-syntactic Extraction and Qualification, speech

construction

- Semantics of international brand communication.

- Specialist Motto Design / Company Spirit (Coca Cola, DKNY)



Expertises :



• Agile Innovation: “The Revolutionary Approach to Accelerate Success, Inspire Engagement, and

Ignite Creativity”

• Motto Design / Company Spirit & Culture

• Design Thinking & Transition Design

• Communication Strategy

• International & Intercultural Communication

• Translate & interpretate new ways of communication



For more information: http://b1-akt.com/

Latest projects on: http://site-1407827-652-7496.mystrikingly.com/



French Information:



• Mentor de projets entrepreneuriaux transnationaux et à impact social positif

• Vie et parcours internationaux, citoyenne globale, identité hybride, spécialiste de l’inter-

culturalité

• Poétesse-écrivaine



« La créativité est le moteur de l’innovation, l’innovation le moteur de l’entrepreneuriat et, l’entrepreneuriat sociétal le moteur du développement économique pérenne »



Autre expertise :



Pédagogie, linguistique et civilisation.

Docteur en Belles Lettres et littérature anglaise et américaine

Professeur-chercheur en philologie, étymologie, syntaxe, morphologie et linguistique comparée, en symbolique, ethnologie et mythes fondateurs de l’homme, des sociétés et des civilisations.

Construction de programmes pédagogiques. Mise en œuvre d’outils, de matériels et d’équipements dans le cadre d’applications pédagogiques.



Articles:



https://medium.com/@lauraiuliana/crossing-the-rubicon-the-covid-19-virus-by-laura-petrache-ac02c75daf89



https://medium.com/@lauraiuliana/how-migrant-entrepreneurship-could-shape-good-long-term-economic-growth-of-europe-create-social-cc4fbd6ff6e2?source=your_stories_page



https://medium.com/@lauraiuliana/middle-east-migration-patterns-defy-generalization-8d4961c5cd3



https://medium.com/@lauraiuliana/for-middle-east-refugees-coronavirus-poses-a-threat-of-epic-proportions-d486d5090bc



https://medium.com/@lauraiuliana/dealing-with-complexity-how-leaders-can-effectively-manage-coronavirus-crises-9af97bce1c2e



Mes compétences :

Pédagogie

Morphologie

Organisme de formation

Enseignement

Formation

Linguistique

Traduction anglais français

Communication culturelle

Management

Innovation

Conseil en communication

Politique

Stratégie

Design

Diligent Political Advice

Communication de crise

Conseil aux entreprises

Management de transition

Communication corporate

Stratégie de communication

Conseil en management

Communication institutionnelle

Entreprenariat

Leadership

Social media

Politiques publiques

Politiques culturelles

Communication politique