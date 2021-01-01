Laura PETRACHE

-
Global Sustainable Leaders
- Founder
2016 - maintenant
We are a Center and an Incubator of innovative ways to educate learners, future leaders and organizations at all levels to understand and engage with difficult global issues. We provide innovative sustainable solutions for world's pressing problems and crysis.
We develop new generations of effective and ethical leaders who are able and driven to comprehend complexity, reflect cultural and political nuance, and engage as responsible global citizens in anticipating and confronting the world's most pressing problems.
Building leadership skills and enhancing the capacity of individuals and organizations to address local and global challenges constitute a vital part of our mission. The long-term and short-term training programs arranged by our Center connects attendants and professionals with peers and colleagues around the world and prepare them for leadership on a host of urgent topics and issues – from climate change and renewable energy to and interfaith dialogue – essential to advancing peace and prosperity for all.
We are committed in innovation, sustainable academic Learning and entrepreneurship, as cornerstones of impact activity. Our sustainable social and business models are creating a larger awareness and social Impact.
We:
Promote International Development
Develop Sustainable Leaders by means of Programs and Trainings, Labs and Sustainable Learning
Promote cooperation with other countries
Find out more on: https://www.globalsustainableleaders.org/contact-links/
Global Sustainable Leaders est un réseau d’acteurs qui ont le désir et le potentiel d’agir en faveur de la résolution des défis mondiaux cruciaux et des transformations sociétales : développement, réchauffement climatique, migration, énergie, innovation sociale, apprentissage académique, life long learning, égalité homme-femme, l’entrepreneuriat durable.
-
B1-akt
- VP & Head of International Department
Paris
2013 - maintenant
B1-AKT Leading Sustainable Strategies & Paragon Communication is a French based company. We work with companies, institutions and political parties to develop strategic responses as to maximize their impact through sustainable solutions & ecosystems. We are bringing them to their highest level, developing and improving its leaders, people, culture, systems and processes. We do it via strategic advisory services, leading training services and innovation labs. We love innovation, and we work diligently to uncover innovative concepts, ideas, and sustainable practices.
French Information:
B1-AKT est une société internationale, basée à Paris, qui agrège et rassemble en réseaux, des sociétés de conseils et des consultants-experts internationaux. Nous intervenons dans la définition et la mise en oeuvre de stratégies de développement pérenne et, de stratégies globales de communication.
Nous mettons en cohérence stratégie, management et structure des organisations.
Nous favorisons l’engagement des salariés et l’adhésion des clients autour des valeurs de l’entreprise.
Nous apportons également notre expertise en matière de prospective, d’innovation et d’accompagnement de projets complexes de coopération transnationale.
http://b1-akt.com/
-
AKT AS-1 LEADING INTERCULTURAL TRAINING INSTITUTE
- Directrice de Formation
2013 - maintenant
AKT AS-1: LEADING INTERCULTURAL TRAINING INSTITUTE
« We break Management, Language & Communication barriers together »
Language is above all communication. We believe that successful communication is to be able to comprehend, speak and understand the culture. Leading your team is above all inspiring motivation, leaders motivate team members by appealing to them at an individual level and by inspiring them to contribute to the overall vision.
We are creating sustainable leaders & managers, intercultural actors. We provide a highly practical perspective on one of today’s most pressing business issues: how to lead in a complex, cross-border, multicultural environment.
AKT AS 1’s Strategic Leading Management Training includes themes as :
— General Management
— Strategy & Leadership
— Innovation & Entrepreneurship
— Intercultural & Leading Management
Key words: “cross-cultural training,” “cultural sensitivity training,” or “intercultural training.”
Nous formons les dirigeants, managers et salariés au management dans toutes ses acceptions, au leadership, et au pilotage de projet.
Nous formons au management complexe, transversal et inter-culturel, les acteurs confrontés aux problématiques de projets internationaux.
Nous apprenons à communiquer de manière efficace et pratique en langues anglaise et roumaine (conversation, pensée linguistique).
Toutes nos formations sont personnalisables et adaptables à votre contexte et vos besoins spécifiques. Création de formations Intras.
Notre Institut est un organisme de formation enregistré auprès de la Préfecture de Région d’Ile de France (DIRECCTE) sous le numéro 11 75 52093 75 (Référencé DATA DOCK).
http://b1-akt.com/akt-as-1
-
Instituts de Formation (USA, Roumanie, France)
- Directrice de Formation
2008 - maintenant
Ingénierie pédagogique
Définition de contenus pédagogiques
Transmission de savoirs et savoir-faire inscrits dans une progression pédagogique
Mise en œuvre d’outils, de matériels, d’équipements dans le cadre d’applications pédagogiques
Animation de groupe
Language & Cultural Training: Our proficiency or performance-based approach to language training focuses on communication first and foremost. Progress is assessed based on Interagency Language Roundtable (ILR) proficiency levels. Our programs cover all levels, from total beginner to advanced students, from initial acquisition to maintenance/sustainment and enhancement.
-
ARTS-MONDES-CULTURES
- Présidente
2007 - maintenant
L’association ARTS-MONDES-CULTURES a pour buts de promouvoir les arts, la diversité culturelle et les liens entre les cultures, afin de rapprocher par l’inter-culturalité, les mondes, les peuples, les communautés, les cultures et les Hommes, et, de bâtir ensemble une humanité meilleure. Ceci, par tout moyen et notamment par l’organisation d’événements.
« Unity in diversity » our credo…
contact@artsetmondes.com
http://www.artsetmondes.com/
The mission of our Intercultural Festival “La nuit des arts et des mondes” is to promote inclusion and to enhance the cultural heritage by highlighting the people and cultures that make up our community.
The primary mission of « La nuit des arts et des mondes » is to celebrate all cultures’ uniqueness and value, in order to promote greater personal understanding across ethnic and racial lines.
The festival is accomplishing its mission of promoting “unity in diversity” not only in France, but also throughout Bucarest and Fresno CA. It offers an assortment of entertaining activities to the public for people of all ages, and from all walks of life.
Our Intercultural Festival is a completely non profit organization event dedicated to celebrating the diversity and includes unique performances, authentic food, games, children’s activities, carnival rides, an art exhibition, cultural displays and much more.
We host this event each year as a way to recognize the ways in which we are all diverse. Intercultural Festival recognizes that culture represents a spectrum of traits in people that are not only confined to ethnicity.
This festival is a way to recognize how we all belong to a culture and that we should celebrate it. We want our guests to enjoy art, good food, music, dance, displays, talks and most of all, we want them to walk away having learned something new about a culture different from their own experiences.
Your unicity is our unity…
-
B1-akt
- Founder BE COM LAB
Paris
2004 - maintenant
Founder of BE COM LAB
Be com is a global innovation lab. We bring people together to develop and test new methods to address challenges across the international development and sustainable response sectors.
We identify innovative, scalable, implementable solutions, supporting disruptive ideas, and accelerating development impact. We open people up to new ideas, help them to experiment with new approaches, and free them up to support the development of social entrepreneurs working on shared goals.
Simply put, with us, innovation is finding and applying new approaches to address existing problems or serve unmet needs. From a development perspective, an innovation is a new solution with the transformative ability to accelerate impact.
A travers des Laboratoires d’innovation et de créativité, basés sur des méthodologies de Design Thinking, de Transition Design et des approches Holonomics, nous produisons des solutions stratégiques et agiles, impactantes, évolutives et réalisables pour créer des modèles de développement pérennes.
CONCEPTS
L’INNOVATION AGILE
L’innovation agile comme approche évolutionnaire pour accélérer le succès, inspirer l’engagement et enflammer la créativité
INNOVATION PARANGON
TRANSITION DESIGN
SOCIAL DESIGN
APPROCHE HOLONOMICS
RESILIENCE
IMPACT SOCIÉTAL DISRUPTIF
COMMUNICATION ARCHÉTYPALE & STORYTELLING
WIN CUBE
ACTION AXIOLOGIQUE
LEADERSHIP CO-EVOLUTIONNAIRE
INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATIVE
MOTTO DESIGN, ESPRIT ET CULTURE
LIFE (Lighting Ignition Future Evolutive) SOLUTIONS
http://b1-akt.com/be-com-lab
-
TGI Nanterre
- Traductrice/Interprete experte
2004 - maintenant
Traductrice experte pour les Ministères de la Justice Français, Américains et Roumains.Traductrice-Experte Assermentée Pour Les Ministères De La Justice De 3 Pays, Paris
Autorisation d’interprète et traductrice en Anglais et Roumain, Traducteur et Interprète assermenté près la cour d'appel de Versailles, TGI Nanterre
-
ICOLD-CIGB
- Intercultural Communication Advisor / Traductrice-Interprète et formatrice d'anglais
Paris
2004 - 2008
Stratégie de communication internationale, adaptation interculturelle et Motto Design pour ICOLD et « Commission Internationale des Grands Barrages » (CIGB). Responsable de la coordination et de la planification événementiel.
Consultante interculturelle :
Développement international et communication interculturelle.
Traductrice et interprète avec expérience en traductions techniques, politiques et économiques, médias.Spécialiste des langues étrangères (en syntaxe et morphologie roumain/anglais).
Formatrice en anglais technique pour des délégations européennes (bidding offers/ mechanical equipments/judiciary terms).
Traductions pour les instances judiciaires, les parquets auprès des instances judiciaires, le Ministère de la Justice et le Parquet de la Cour Suprême de Justice à Bucarest.
-
Faculté de Religion de Bucarest
- Professeur d'anglais
2003 - 2004
-
Coca-Cola Entreprise
- Creatice Concept Designer
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
1999 - 2003
Motto Design
Company Spirit
-
Zalle’s Jewelers, Californie
- Public Relations and Creative Jewelery Designer
1996 - 1999
PROFESSIONAL STRENGTHS:
• Extensive knowledge of communication
• In-depth knowledge of marketing communication strategies and requirements
• Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to work independently or in team and interact with media
• Possess excellent time management and interpersonal skills
• Familiar with planning and developing various communication projects
• In-depth knowledge of business processes
• Excellent creativity in using positive and effective methods to build public image of an organization
-
Ruth’s Jewelers, Californie
- Public Relation
1995 - 1996
-
The box-Orange’s county - Californie
- Public Relations Manager
1994 - 1995