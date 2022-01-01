Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laure COUTELLE
Ajouter
Laure COUTELLE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LEDOUBLE
- Associée
2012 - 2018
LEDOUBLE
- Directeur de mission
2009 - 2012
KPMG Audit
- Senior Manager
Courbevoie
2005 - 2009
Salustro Reydel
- Directeur
1993 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
1990 - 1993
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Agnès BRICARD
Antoine GOELAU
Bénédicte CAUCHIE (GOUGAY)
Cogedim Paris Metropole (Paris)
Bruno STARZEC
Cathy FERRIER
Christophe GUINGAMP
Julie PICARD
Laure TAPIA
Sophie GANDON-FILLON
Sophie PÉRON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z