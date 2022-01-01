Laure NICOLAÏ

FREELANCE
STYLE & STRATEGY CONSULTING / CREATIVE DIRECTION
- Fashion / Beauty / Accessories -
http://nicolailaure.wix.com/laure
CREATIVE MANAGEMENT
* Determining the Segregation of lifestyles in the collection
* Propose trends and stories (themes, colorpalettes, fabrics, print directions, key
products, details)
* Establishement of creative process and tools to improve productivity and creation
* Coordination of the creative team, organisation planning, following the collection
TRENDS
* Trends forecasting & analysis via fairs, shopping, market watch, cultural events, personal feelings…
* Fashion show reports & current trends analysis (art, architecture, design, cinema, shop…)
* Re-branding program
* Creative direction for fashion collection (moods, color palette, fabrics, collection plan, technical drawings, products development…)
* Creative direction for product launch or renewal (make up / beauty, accessories )
DESIGN
* Costum Designer
* Illustration silhouette
* Technical Design
* Fabrics & Material research
* Production Monitoring with manufacturing or costume-makers, make up artist, hair artist, video artist …
* Collection Managing (trends, colors, selection of fabrics, help & orientation for the design team, prototype corrections, schedule & organisation, collection map process...)
WORK FOR
Mufti
Ubisoft
Carlin International
Procter&Gamble Beauty
Clarins
Krys
Manor
Sweet Basil
Nuon boy for Westside
J.Baschi
...
Mes compétences :
Stylisme
Direction artistique
Adobe Illustrator
Infographie
Adobe Photoshop
trend forecasting
Management