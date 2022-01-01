Laure NICOLAÏ

FREELANCE

STYLE & STRATEGY CONSULTING / CREATIVE DIRECTION

- Fashion / Beauty / Accessories -





http://nicolailaure.wix.com/laure



CREATIVE MANAGEMENT

* Determining the Segregation of lifestyles in the collection

* Propose trends and stories (themes, colorpalettes, fabrics, print directions, key

products, details)

* Establishement of creative process and tools to improve productivity and creation

* Coordination of the creative team, organisation planning, following the collection



TRENDS

* Trends forecasting & analysis via fairs, shopping, market watch, cultural events, personal feelings…

* Fashion show reports & current trends analysis (art, architecture, design, cinema, shop…)

* Re-branding program

* Creative direction for fashion collection (moods, color palette, fabrics, collection plan, technical drawings, products development…)

* Creative direction for product launch or renewal (make up / beauty, accessories )



DESIGN

* Costum Designer

* Illustration silhouette

* Technical Design

* Fabrics & Material research

* Production Monitoring with manufacturing or costume-makers, make up artist, hair artist, video artist …

* Collection Managing (trends, colors, selection of fabrics, help & orientation for the design team, prototype corrections, schedule & organisation, collection map process...)



WORK FOR

Mufti

Ubisoft

Carlin International

Procter&Gamble Beauty

Clarins

Krys

Manor

Sweet Basil

Nuon boy for Westside

J.Baschi

...





Mes compétences :

Stylisme

Direction artistique

Adobe Illustrator

Infographie

Adobe Photoshop

trend forecasting

Management