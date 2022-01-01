Menu

Laure NICOLAÏ

PARIS

En résumé

FREELANCE
STYLE & STRATEGY CONSULTING / CREATIVE DIRECTION
- Fashion / Beauty / Accessories -


http://nicolailaure.wix.com/laure

CREATIVE MANAGEMENT
* Determining the Segregation of lifestyles in the collection
* Propose trends and stories (themes, colorpalettes, fabrics, print directions, key
products, details)
* Establishement of creative process and tools to improve productivity and creation
* Coordination of the creative team, organisation planning, following the collection

TRENDS
* Trends forecasting & analysis via fairs, shopping, market watch, cultural events, personal feelings…
* Fashion show reports & current trends analysis (art, architecture, design, cinema, shop…)
* Re-branding program
* Creative direction for fashion collection (moods, color palette, fabrics, collection plan, technical drawings, products development…)
* Creative direction for product launch or renewal (make up / beauty, accessories )

DESIGN
* Costum Designer
* Illustration silhouette
* Technical Design
* Fabrics & Material research
* Production Monitoring with manufacturing or costume-makers, make up artist, hair artist, video artist …
* Collection Managing (trends, colors, selection of fabrics, help & orientation for the design team, prototype corrections, schedule & organisation, collection map process...)

WORK FOR
Mufti
Ubisoft
Carlin International
Procter&Gamble Beauty
Clarins
Krys
Manor
Sweet Basil
Nuon boy for Westside
J.Baschi
...


Don't Hesitate To Contact Me For Any Project In Fashion, Design, Communication, Art, Installation, Web, Etc


http://www.pinterest.com/laurensryl/
http://mamzellesryl.tumblr.com/
http://sryl-arouseyourears.tumblr.com/
http://wataisi.tumblr.com/

Mes compétences :
Stylisme
Direction artistique
Adobe Illustrator
Infographie
Adobe Photoshop
trend forecasting
Management

Entreprises

  • Mufti - Collection Manager & Trend Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Analysis of the actual organisation lakes
    Set up an adapted and effective systemic process
    Establish proper segregation, new creative process and tools
    Analyse trends and create stories regarding the needed and the target of the brand (stories, colorpalettes, fabrics, graphics direction, key products, details...)
    Management and coordination of the design team
    Following the collection develoment

  • CARLIN INTERNATIONAL - Freelance Creative Director

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Trendforecasting
    Artistic Direction
    Video Clip Clothes styling
    Fashion Design
    Color Direction
    ...

  • Ubisoft Entertainment - Freelance Costume designer

    Rennes 2013 - maintenant Costume Designer for Just Dance -
    Analyse the new trends in terms of character and socio-profils
    Create original designs for Just Dance characters costums
    Design an illustrated complete panoplie
    Follow the realisation of the costum
    Take part of the shooting time
    Follow the post production part

  • CARLIN INTERNATIONAL - Assistant Menwear designer

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Assistant Creative studio

  • CARLIN INTERNATIONAL - Fashion Designer

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Trend forecaster
    Fashion Design
    Creative direction
    Re-brand consulting
    Trendbook concept

    Womenswear, Menswear, Beauty, Nightwear, Accessories ...

  • Martine Leherpeur - Assistante bureau de style

    2009 - 2009 Iconographic & Fabric research
    Trends moodboards
    Creation of a "Trend News in Paris" for international clients

  • Gérard Darel - Assistante de collection

    Paris 2009 - 2009
    Fabric book confection
    Collection plan
    Products proposals

Formations

  • Esmod Paris

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Fashion design

    Womenswear current formation
    Menswear specialisation
    Knitwear and Marketing options

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :