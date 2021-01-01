Menu

Laure ROULIER

  • Chef de projet Communication Enseigne
  • InVivo Retail
  • Chef de projet Communication Enseigne

Courbevoie

En résumé

Chef de projet confirmé

Entreprises

  • InVivo Retail (Noa) - Chef de projet Communication Enseigne

    Marketing | Courbevoie (92400) 2019 - maintenant

  • JARDILAND ENSEIGNES SAS - Chef de projet Marketing Opérationnel

    Marketing | Joinville-le-Pont 2010 - 2019

  • BOTANIC - Assistante Webmarketing

    Marketing | Archamps (74160) 2009 - 2009

  • ASSOCIATION ART ET MUSIQUE D'AMBRONAY - Chargée de communication/relations presse

    Communication | 2008 - 2008

  • NAUSICAA, Centre National de la Mer - Assistante de Communication

    Communication | Boulogne-sur-Mer (62200) 2008 - 2008

  • KIABI ESPAGNE - Chef de rayon

    Commercial | Getafe 2007 - 2007

Formations