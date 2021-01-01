Retail
Laure ROULIER
Laure ROULIER
Chef de projet Communication Enseigne
InVivo Retail
Chef de projet Communication Enseigne
Courbevoie
En résumé
Chef de projet confirmé
Entreprises
InVivo Retail (Noa)
- Chef de projet Communication Enseigne
Marketing | Courbevoie (92400)
2019 - maintenant
JARDILAND ENSEIGNES SAS
- Chef de projet Marketing Opérationnel
Marketing | Joinville-le-Pont
2010 - 2019
BOTANIC
- Assistante Webmarketing
Marketing | Archamps (74160)
2009 - 2009
ASSOCIATION ART ET MUSIQUE D'AMBRONAY
- Chargée de communication/relations presse
Communication |
2008 - 2008
NAUSICAA, Centre National de la Mer
- Assistante de Communication
Communication | Boulogne-sur-Mer (62200)
2008 - 2008
KIABI ESPAGNE
- Chef de rayon
Commercial | Getafe
2007 - 2007
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2006 - 2009
Ecole Supérieure de Commerce - spécialité Marketing/Communication
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
2004 - 2006
Classe préparatoire - hypokhâgne et khâgne BL lettes et sciences sociales
Lycée De La Plaine De L'Ain
2001 - 2004
Baccalauréat S SVT spécialité mathématiques mention Bien