Laurence DROULIN-HENAFF

15 years of experience in strategy and operational marketing : advertising, corporate communication, product development, editorial marketing, webmastering, direct marketing, CRM-database, quality customer relationship, community management.



Passionate about defining marketing positioning and mix marketing - with a good business sens and team leading associated to a creative approach so as to reinforce brand image.



My commitment : " Make your firm remar(K)able "



www.konceptua.fr



Mes compétences :

Créativité

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Management

Community management

Communication

E-commerce

Webmarketing

B2C