Menu

Laurence DROULIN-HENAFF

BORDEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

15 years of experience in strategy and operational marketing : advertising, corporate communication, product development, editorial marketing, webmastering, direct marketing, CRM-database, quality customer relationship, community management.

Passionate about defining marketing positioning and mix marketing - with a good business sens and team leading associated to a creative approach so as to reinforce brand image.

My commitment : " Make your firm remar(K)able "

www.konceptua.fr

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Management
Community management
Communication
E-commerce
Webmarketing
B2C

Entreprises

  • Konceptua (Owner) - Marketing Manager Free Lance

    2014 - maintenant Marketing & communication consulting missions for business owners.
    Marketing trainer at ISEG, Marketing & Communication School, Kedge Business School and ICART, School of Art Business.

    www.konceptua.fr

  • Pigeon Holding - Marketing Manager

    BRUGES 2012 - 2014 Cars dealer : Opel, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti - 240 employees - Revenue : 116 M€
    # Member of the Executive Committee

    - Recruitment, organisation and management of the marketing team (5 people)
    - Local coordination of marketing campaigns for Nissan, Opel, Kia, Infiniti
    - Defining of Pigeon' s marketing and communication strategy
    - Launching of Infiniti, Premium point of sale
    - Improving and continuously monitor brands throughout the entire customer lifecycle

  • Trading website ART KIDS Deco / www.artkidsdeco.com - Founder

    2008 - 2011 Concept, website design, SEO and animation
    - Recruitment and management of 15 artists as artistic agent
    - Organization of short-lived exhibitions in Paris and Bordeaux

  • Imperial Tobacco - Product manager B to C : Europ, Africa, Asia areas

    Paris 2003 - 2006 - Defining the 3rd export brand marketing mix and launch of 2 premium products
    - Coordination of operational marketing + validation of the international brand coherence

  • Lagardère - Project manager

    PARIS 1999 - 2001 Development of premium consumers magazines print + web (Danone, Air France...)

  • Tereos - Product Manager

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 1998 - 1999 Remix marketing of the sugar range Beghin Say.
    Defining mix marketing of a new low fat sugar

Formations

  • IAE Poitiers

    Poitiers 1998 - 1999 Institut d'Administration des Entreprises

Réseau