Laurence FELLA

Paris

En résumé

Atypical profil, fun and curious, I like challenges and exchanges. My legal, accounting, and social skills allow me to respond companies's need. I'm open to work abroad.

Anticiper et comprendre les besoins des clients, s'adapter et être force de propositions, vision Cloud mais pas Uber.

Capisco e parlo, livello intermedio italiano, ma non scrivo. Entiendo y hablo, nivel escolar, ESPAÑOLA. Learning Chinese.
Quadra, Cegid, SAP, Netexcom, SILAE , Quadra Paie, Ciel Compta et Paye et SAGE ligne 30, SAGE moyen de paiement.

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Juriste d'entreprise
Comptable
Facturation
Rigoureuse

Entreprises

  • Cabinet D'expertise Comptable - Collaborateur Comptable Confirmé

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Révisions dossiers, Etablissement Bilans, Liasses 2530-2550 Holding - Groupe, 2577, IS - IR, BIC, BNC, SCI..

  • NETexcom Groupe Informatique - Coach Comptable

    Monaco 2017 - 2017 Accompagnement à l’utilisation de solution comptable. Interface Client et Software.
    Spécifications fonctionnelles des besoins d’évolutions et des situations techniques nécessitant l’intervention des
    développeurs

  • Cabinet d'Expertise comptable - Collaborteur Comptable

    Paris 2016 - 2017 EY -MONACO

  • MMV RESIDENCES - RESPONSABLE COMPTABLE

    2015 - 2016 En charge de la révision des comptes, de l'établissement des déclarations fiscales : CVAE- CFE- TVA- Taxe Apprentissage- Formation Professionnelle, reportings mensuels, transfert des données société Mère - Filles...

  • CABINET BERTON - Comptable

    2014 - 2015 Déclarations comptables et sociales du portefeuille, TVA, IS, CVAE, ORGANICS, acomptes ..., IR, la révision annuelle des dossiers jusqu'à l'établissement de la liasse, BS, DUCS, sur un portefeuille varié BIC, BNC, sur SARL, SAS, SA, SCI.
    Gestion des conventions collectives, modifications de formes juridiques et transformations. Je travaille avec deux collaborateurs.

  • EXCO SOGENI - Comptable

    2012 - 2014 En charge d'un portefeuille varié, je tiens et j'effectue pour des BIC (second oeuvre, régie publicitaire, petits commerces), BNC (médecins, artisans), les déclarations obligatoires telles que TVA, IS, CVAE, ...jusqu'au Bilan compris.
    Je suis des cours en anglais, et effectue les démarches pour le DCG.

  • MEDIA PLUS - COMPTABLE

    2011 - 2011 Saisir les balances générales, grand livres de deux sociétés rachetées par le groupement.
    Organiser, planifier et mise en place avec le service informatique d'une passerelle d'accès aux données SAP.

  • Mairie de Carros - Ressources Humaines

    2011 - 2011 J'ai effectué la création et la mise en place d'une fiche de poste type, portant tous les caractères réglementaires obligatoires applicable à l'ensemble du personnel, mais permettant de prendre en compte la spécificité de certains services techniques.
    J'ai également effectuée et mis en place la procédure de l'entretien annuel.
    Et j'ai procédé à la mise en oeuvre d'une Gestion Prévisionel des Emplois.

  • SERVICE MAINTENANCE GROUPE - COMPTABLE

    2011 - 2012 J’ai tenue la comptabilité générale d’entreprises jusqu’au bilan, les frais généraux, les actes de gestion, les mouvements de trésorerie intra-groupe, les règlements fournisseurs, la préparation des payes, la révision des comptes, les échéanciers..., tous les actes de la vie courante d'une entreprise.
    J'assurai la circularisation des éléments comptables pour le commissaire aux comptes ainsi que le suivie et la gestion des données.

  • Azuréenne de Fermetures - Responsable Administratif et Financier

    2001 - 2008 Force de proposition et d' évolution au sein de l'entreprise. Création de nouveau Ateliers et secteur d'activités.
    Contrôle de Gestion, et Mise en place d'Analytique par secteur d'activité.
    Redressement judiciaire.

