Laurence GAUTRONNEAU
Laurence GAUTRONNEAU
Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Metro Cash and Carry
- Manager de rayon Frais LS
Nanterre
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Alexandre GRELIER
Brice FOREST
Célia CHAMBELLAN
Isabelle CAROEN
Isabelle LELEU
Maxime JANIN
Patrice PLUSQUELLEC
Roland PROST
Sebastien DALICHOUX
Yoan BARTHELEMY