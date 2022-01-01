Laurence HENRY a commencé sa carrière de juriste en se consacrant à la recherche et l'enseignement (doctorat et post-doctorats) en droit international et en droit public, en France et à l'étranger. Elle a ensuite réorienté sa carrière en devenant avocate. Elle a alors choisi de conserver sa dominante de droit international en consacrant son activité principale au droit des transports et au droit international privé. Néanmoins, sa solide culture juridique lui permet aussi de traiter des dossiers de droit public comme des dossiers de particuliers. Pour elle, rigueur et humanisme sont les maîtres-mots dans l'exercice de son métier.

Après 4 ans en tant que collaboratrice pour le Cabinet de Me TASSY / RBM2L, elle a décidé de s'associer avec Edward TIERNY et de créer un nouveau Cabinet d'avocats avec lui, la SELARL HENRY TIERNY AVOCATS ASSOCIES.

Leur association a pour objectif de créer une nouvelle dynamique à leur métier d'avocat et de profiter de la synergie et la complémentarité de leurs profils professionnels et de leurs caractères.

Basée à Marseille, la SELARL HENRY TIERNY AVOCATS ASSOCIES intervient en France et à l'étranger.



Laurence HENRY has started her law carrier by dedicated herself to research and teaching (doctorate and post-doctoral studies) in international and public law, in France and abroad. Later on, she has taken a career move by deciding to become an advocate. She has thus make the choice to dedicate her main activity to transport and international private law. Thanks to her solid law culture, she is also able to deal with others affairs, such as public law or personal cases. Her main objective is to exercise her work with rigour and humanism.

After being associate to the Law Firm RBM2L (Garnault Rembauville Bureau Tassy) during 4 years, she has decided to become Edward TIERNY partner and to create with him a new Law Firm, called SELALR HENRY TIERNY AVOCATS ASSOCIES.

Their partnership has for goal to create a new dynamism in their work as lawyers and to beneficiate from the synergy and the complementarity of the professional and personal profile.

Based in Marseille, the Law FIRM HENRY TIERNY AVOCATS ASSOCIES intervenes in France and abroad.





Mes compétences :

Droit des personnes

Droit des transports

Droit public (portuaire)

Droit international et communautaire

droit du préjudice corporel