Laurence HORTU
Laurence HORTU
Neuchâtel
En résumé
Entreprises
BeMore Holding
- Chef projet éditeur logiciel
Neuchâtel
2014 - maintenant
Chez symag en mission
METI
- Cadre informatique gestion projets
Larmor-Plage
2008 - 2014
Responsable du bureau à Tunis depuis Aout 2008, Chargée de projets et suivi Clients pour les comptes comme Carrefour, Magasin Général...
Laser symag
- Chargée de projets
Paris
2004 - 2008
Hopital major de Milan
- Recherche épidémiologiques études statistiques
2003 - 2004
Formations
Università Di Milano (Milano)
Milano
2002 - 2003
Master
IUT STID MENTON
Menton
2001 - 2002
Licence
Réseau
Alain BLANDIN
Cédric FARAUD
Frederic BLANCHI
Jean-François PETROFF
Joel PINARD
Philippe LE BOUDEC
Sylvain GAUDE
Thierry VIOLETTE
Veronica LOZANO
Vincent LERMOYER