Laurence LEPORCQ

VIEUX-VIEL

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Administration
Anglais
Anglais courant
ARIBA
Bureautique
Espagnol
Espagnol scolaire
Finance
Gestion des incidents
Informatique
Informatiques
Maîtrise outils informatiques
Novell
Outils informatiques
RSA
Service Center
Support
Novell Netware
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
helpdesk
groupe support
Novell ConsoleOne
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
GroupWise

Entreprises

  • WYETH PHARMACEUTICAL - Chef de Projet Qualité

    2004 - 2012 Centre de Recherche - Service Informatique - Paris La Défense
    Tests et Méthodes
    * Gestion des procédures et règlementations informatiques et suivi de leur application au sein du groupe support
    * Administration des applications infrastructures et cliniques ;
    * Test et déploiement des applications infrastructures et cliniques en Europe (outil Novell) ;
    * Gestion de l'inventaire logiciel ;

  • WYETH PHARMACEUTICAL - Technicienne

    1997 - 2000 Centre de Recherche - Service Informatique - Paris La Défense
    * Prise en charge appels téléphoniques entrants ;
    * Traitements des incidents et assistance ;
    * Installations postes utilisateurs et imprimantes ;
    * Prise en charge à distance des incidents
    * Suivi des dossiers ;
    * Escalade des dossiers hors domaine de compétence vers les supports US/UK/FR ;

  • SECRETARIAT VOLANT - ASSISTANTE BILINGUE

    1992 - 1994 Missions de secrétaire et d'assistante bilingue

Formations

  • Lycée D'Etat Guillaume

    Thiais 1976 - 1979 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Lycée D'État Guillaume Appolinaire (Thiais)

    Thiais 1976 - 1979 Baccalauréat G1

    Secrétariat - Sténodactylo

Réseau