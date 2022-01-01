Menu

Laurence PELISSARD

L’ISLE D’ABEAU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP

Entreprises

  • Vicat - Responsable Achat

    L’ISLE D’ABEAU 2010 - maintenant Responsable Achats à l Usine Vicat- Papeteries de Vizille.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :