Laurent BIGAYON

VALENCIENNES

En résumé

Responsible of French Workstation Team, skills development to deliver quality engagements to end users while enabling strong team collaboration and commitments.
• Business priorities and delivery management
• Technical and production capacity planning
• People follow-up and hiring

Involved into the Infrastructure Microsoft Consulting Services Department in France, specialized in Microsoft Technologies, leading several projects for our customers on architecture infrastructure, server desktop and application deployment, optimizing and operation procedures.
• Design to production large server architectures for item management deployment and Monitoring (SCCM, SCOM, Opalis, SCSM)
• Datacenters infrastructure rationalization and Virtualization (Desktop, APPs, Datacenter Servers)

Specialties: System Center Configuration Manager
System Center Operations Manager
System Center Orchestrator (ex Opalis)
System Center Service Manager
Infrastructure Deployment
Infrastructure Virtualization
Datacenter Solution
Cloud Computing
Application Virtualization
Workstation Standardization
End user experience improvment

Mes compétences :
Sccm
Architecture
System center operations manager
Microsoft Infrastructure
Service-oriented architecture
Virtualisation
Gestion des services informatiques
ITIL
Microsoft Windows Server
System center service manager
Windows PowerShell
Hyper-V
Microsoft SQL Server
Visual Basic Scripting
Community management
Management
Automatisation
Sécurité informatique
Project Management

Entreprises

  • infeeny - Senior Consultant

    2018 - maintenant

  • Nelite - Senior Consultant

    2016 - 2018

  • Vallourec - End User devices and related services team

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2016 • Creation and Management of the Workstation Team in France. (Entity in charge of the definition and implementation of Workstation and related standards)
    • Implementation of the SCCM infrastructure for Vallourec Group.
    • In charge of the administration / harmonization of the SCCM infrastructure, used for Software Deployment, Operating System Deployment, Inventory...
    • Coordination between France and Germany regarding the End user devices and related services Team
    • Asset Management introduction: In addition of the inventory of hardware and Software, manage to implement an Asset Management solution with related workflows.
    • Particular Focus on End Users services:Define solutions in order to improve the customer satisfaction (end users and customers). Increase service maturity and quality for workstation scope.
    • Improve processes associated to end users support
    Interaction with other teams impacting the end user environment (MDM, Business Application, transversal projects ...)
    • Promote international cooperation on projects and structure

  • Microsoft - Consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2006 - 2011 Involved into the Infrastructure Microsoft Consulting Services Department in France, specialized in Microsoft Technologies, leading several projects for our customers on architecture infrastructure, server desktop and application deployment, optimizing and operation procedures.
    • Design to production large server architectures for item management deployment and Monitoring (SCCM, SCOM, Opalis, SCSM)
    • Datacenters infrastructure rationalization and Virtualization (Desktop, APPs, Datacenter Servers)

  • Devoteam - Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2000 - 2006 Involved into the Infrastructure Devoteam Department in France, specialized in Microsoft Technologies, invovled on projects for our customers on architecture infrastructure, server desktop and migration
    • Design to production architectures for item management deployment and Monitoring (SMS Marimba MOM, Patrol, Active Directory)
    • SQL Expertise
    • Technical Community investement (teaching SQL, SMS, Marimba, Patrol)

  • Akers national roll co - System Administrator

    1998 - 2000 Involved as a system administrator , In charge of the upgrade of the whole infrastructure in France (Server and Desktop Evolution, Network Upgrade, Application developpement and Maintenance, Database Design
    • SQL Expertise
    • System Administrator (Windows, Novell, AS400, Linux)
    • Database Administrator
    • Network Architect
    • Application Developper (C, Cobol, VB)

