Laurent BIGAYON

Responsible of French Workstation Team, skills development to deliver quality engagements to end users while enabling strong team collaboration and commitments.
• Business priorities and delivery management
• Technical and production capacity planning
• People follow-up and hiring
Involved into the Infrastructure Microsoft Consulting Services Department in France, specialized in Microsoft Technologies, leading several projects for our customers on architecture infrastructure, server desktop and application deployment, optimizing and operation procedures.
• Design to production large server architectures for item management deployment and Monitoring (SCCM, SCOM, Opalis, SCSM)
• Datacenters infrastructure rationalization and Virtualization (Desktop, APPs, Datacenter Servers)
Specialties: System Center Configuration Manager
System Center Operations Manager
System Center Orchestrator (ex Opalis)
System Center Service Manager
Infrastructure Deployment
Infrastructure Virtualization
Datacenter Solution
Cloud Computing
Application Virtualization
Workstation Standardization
End user experience improvment
Mes compétences :
Sccm
Architecture
System center operations manager
Microsoft Infrastructure
Service-oriented architecture
Virtualisation
Gestion des services informatiques
ITIL
Microsoft Windows Server
System center service manager
Windows PowerShell
Hyper-V
Microsoft SQL Server
Visual Basic Scripting
Community management
Management
Automatisation
Sécurité informatique
Project Management