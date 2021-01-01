Laurent BIGAYON

Responsible of French Workstation Team, skills development to deliver quality engagements to end users while enabling strong team collaboration and commitments.

• Business priorities and delivery management

• Technical and production capacity planning

• People follow-up and hiring



Involved into the Infrastructure Microsoft Consulting Services Department in France, specialized in Microsoft Technologies, leading several projects for our customers on architecture infrastructure, server desktop and application deployment, optimizing and operation procedures.

• Design to production large server architectures for item management deployment and Monitoring (SCCM, SCOM, Opalis, SCSM)

• Datacenters infrastructure rationalization and Virtualization (Desktop, APPs, Datacenter Servers)



Specialties: System Center Configuration Manager

System Center Operations Manager

System Center Orchestrator (ex Opalis)

System Center Service Manager

Infrastructure Deployment

Infrastructure Virtualization

Datacenter Solution

Cloud Computing

Application Virtualization

Workstation Standardization

End user experience improvment



Mes compétences :

Sccm

Architecture

System center operations manager

Microsoft Infrastructure

Service-oriented architecture

Virtualisation

Gestion des services informatiques

ITIL

Microsoft Windows Server

System center service manager

Windows PowerShell

Hyper-V

Microsoft SQL Server

Visual Basic Scripting

Community management

Management

Automatisation

Sécurité informatique

Project Management