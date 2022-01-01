Retail
Laurent BOULLIN
Laurent BOULLIN
Fourqueux
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Autonome et responsable
Entreprises
ESAT LES NEFLIERS
- Chef de servic
Fourqueux
2014 - maintenant
Griffine enduction
- Chef d'atelier
2009 - 2013
AXSON TECHNOLOGIES
- Chef d'atelier fabrication
SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE
2005 - 2007
FAB'RESINE
- Chef d'atelier fabrication et conditionnement
2003 - 2005
KERRY JAEGER
- Chef d'atelier conditionnement
2001 - 2003
Panzani
- Conducteur suivi process et Régleur
Lyon
1988 - 2001
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christine LALANNE
David WALLERICK
Didier LETELLIER
José-Luis CONDE
Marion THOUVENOT
Michael CAMARDESE
Olivier MAUGEAIS
Pascal MARLY
Stéphane DUFOUR
Thomas LECOCQ
