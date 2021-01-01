Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurent BROUCQUART
Ajouter
Laurent BROUCQUART
FACHES THUMESNIL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Xanaka
maintenant
Phildar
- Responsable des Flux
Neuville-en-Ferrain
maintenant
TTESA (Toyota Tsusho Europe SA)
- Responsable Logistique Adjoint
2008 - 2008
France Express Lille
- Directeur d'exploitation
Clichy
2003 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1996 - 1999
Logistique
Réseau
Ahmed KACI
Allard MARIANNE
Arnaud MARTINE
Aurélien DE BETTIGNIES
Christine ANSELIN
David MAGNIEZ
Emmanuelle MARTIN
Lorenzo SCAFI
Romain MARQUIS
Stéphane DUMESNIL