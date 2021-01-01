Menu

Laurent BROUCQUART

FACHES THUMESNIL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Xanaka

    maintenant

  • Phildar - Responsable des Flux

    Neuville-en-Ferrain maintenant

  • TTESA (Toyota Tsusho Europe SA) - Responsable Logistique Adjoint

    2008 - 2008

  • France Express Lille - Directeur d'exploitation

    Clichy 2003 - 2008

Formations

Réseau